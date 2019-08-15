RVer jumps from motorhome, survives flaming crash

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

An unnamed RVer saved his own bacon from getting cooked when he jumped out of his motorhome just before it careened off a edge of an embankment, landing some 300 feet below and bursting into flames.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officers say the August 9 incident occurred on the southbound side of Interstate 17 near the Sunset Point Rest Area. On impact the motorhome caught fire, setting brush ablaze. Needless to say, there was nothing left of the motorhome to salvage, and the firefighters were able to knock down the brush blaze before it spread. As for the driver, troopers say he’s fine–physically, perhaps, but one can only imagine his state of mind.

Video courtesy AZ Department of Public Safety.