Beware of the Wolf: Surviving Colorado’s intense Wolf Creek Pass

By Nanci Dixon
A map of Wolf Creek Pass

My husband and I drove our 40-foot motorhome towing a pickup truck down one of the most dangerous highways in Colorado, Wolf Creek Pass, and lived to tell the tale. This pass has a switchback curve at the top and a 200-foot drop-off. Forget the guardrails here, you’d go off the cliff!

Before we drove the pass, Googling Colorado US 160 brought me to the Colorado Department of Transportation article about runaway and rollover semis on Wolf Creek Pass. 47 semis in four years went over! Not the most convincing or calming…

Courtesy Colorado Department of Transportation

Nanci Dixon Photo Credit

Nanci Dixon Photo Credit

We climbed to 10,869 feet over the 41 miles and crossed the pass. On the way up we just chugged along. But going down had more than 45,000 pounds of motorhome and pickup pushing us down the mountain. Wolf Creek Pass has one of the steepest paved mountain passes in Colorado, with a 6% grade going east and a 7% downhill grade going west!

Snow at Wolf Creek Pass. Nanci Dixon photo credit.

Wolf Creek Pass roads. Photo credit Nanci Dixon

Thank goodness for my husband’s expert driving and our motorhome’s exhaust brakes. We had met an RVer and semi-truck driver the day before that had driven the pass numerous times and suggested we listen to the Wolf Creek Pass song by C.W. McCall. Enjoy, we sure did! (But only when we were safely on flat land again!)

If you can’t get enough of this catchy song, listen to it while the pass whizzes by (if you dare!)…

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
