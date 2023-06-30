Beware of the Wolf: Surviving Colorado’s intense Wolf Creek Pass

My husband and I drove our 40-foot motorhome towing a pickup truck down one of the most dangerous highways in Colorado, Wolf Creek Pass, and lived to tell the tale. This pass has a switchback curve at the top and a 200-foot drop-off. Forget the guardrails here, you’d go off the cliff!

Before we drove the pass, Googling Colorado US 160 brought me to the Colorado Department of Transportation article about runaway and rollover semis on Wolf Creek Pass. 47 semis in four years went over! Not the most convincing or calming…

We climbed to 10,869 feet over the 41 miles and crossed the pass. On the way up we just chugged along. But going down had more than 45,000 pounds of motorhome and pickup pushing us down the mountain. Wolf Creek Pass has one of the steepest paved mountain passes in Colorado, with a 6% grade going east and a 7% downhill grade going west!

Thank goodness for my husband’s expert driving and our motorhome’s exhaust brakes. We had met an RVer and semi-truck driver the day before that had driven the pass numerous times and suggested we listen to the Wolf Creek Pass song by C.W. McCall. Enjoy, we sure did! (But only when we were safely on flat land again!)

If you can’t get enough of this catchy song, listen to it while the pass whizzes by (if you dare!)…

