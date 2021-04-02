New (or any) RVers – There is hope! You CAN find campsites!

By Dave Helgeson

Are you one of the thousands of new RVers or looking to become one?

Are you discouraged by the headlines and statements you read in this newsletter and elsewhere like the following:

Crowded campgrounds

The need to make reservations a year in advance

“Not in my backyard” objections to proposed RV parks

RV ownership at an all-time high and millions more planning to buy

The ability to go where you want, when you want is a thing of the past

RV shipments set new record

Campground Crunch

Reading statements like those above are likely to put a damper on those looking to become new RVers. They might even give up and say why bother if there is nowhere to go camping?

“There are a lot of different ways to go camping without making a reservation weeks or months in advance,” states Nattie, of Nattie on the Road.

I agree that the ability to go where you want, when you want on short notice is not as easily accomplished as it once was. But I, along with others, believe it is still possible.

Here is how confident I am

My wife and I recently found ourselves with a nearly three-week opening in our schedule. We had nothing to keep us from hitting the open road. So we decided to spontaneously load up the RV and leave home with no set route and no campground reservations. Our only objective is to head south from our home in Washington state. We’ll continue until we find warm, sunny weather to our liking.

In our case, the “where we want” is somewhere sunny and warm away from the dreary wet and lingering cold spring in the Pacific Northwest. The “when we want” is now! Of course, along the way or when we reach the warmth and sunshine we seek, we will take part in our normal pursuits. These include exploring unique geological formations, and forgotten mining camps and ghost towns, ferreting out geocaches, riding our off road vehicles, etc. These activities mostly occur on state and federal public land.

New RVers – Let your RV be a base camp

Our RV serves as our base camp from which to enjoy said activities. Fortunately, we live in the West. Here there is a copious amount of federal and state land on which to recreate and camp*. Campsites might be in the form of low-cost primitive campgrounds, a staging area, or most likely dispersed camping aka “boondocking.”

I also firmly believe (and surveys confirm) that many looking to become new RVers also enjoy active lifestyles, like my wife and I do. They see an RV as a means to enhance an activity they already enjoy. Several of these are rock climbing, fishing, snowshoeing, kayaking, bird watching, cross country skiing, hiking, biking, hunting, snowmobiling, geocaching, ATV riding, mountain biking, etc.

What many new RVers don’t realize is that overnight camping is often allowed by the governing administrative agency such as United States Forest Service (USFS), Department of Fish & Wildlife (both state and federal), Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Army Corps of Engineers (COE), etc. on the land where they enjoy their favorite activity. Click here to watch a video** outlining all the different agencies that allow dispersed camping.

Where can I camp outside of traditional campgrounds?

Allowed “camping areas” might be at trailheads, staging areas, boat launches or dispersed camping most anywhere the activity you enjoy is allowed. Therefore, I encourage new RVers to start their RV ownership by thinking outside the box when it comes to places to camp. Don’t be dependent on conventional campsites like campgrounds and RV parks. Remember the definition of a campsite per the experts at Merriam-Webster is “a place suitable for or used as the site of a camp”

Next, I encourage new RVers that fit the above profile not to buy into the myth that an electrical hookup (aka shore power) found at campgrounds and RV parks is essential for “happy” camping. With the advances in lithium batteries and solar, most any RV can be equipped to meet the power requirements of the occupants.

Some RVs are coming off-grid ready right from the factory these days. Yes, there are significant costs involved. But they can be quickly recovered by what you will save in conventional campground and RV park fees. Why give up the freedom RVing can provide by the perceived need to be tethered to an electrical pedestal?

Don’t let others discourage you as new RVers

Finally, don’t let others discourage your dream of joining the ranks of new RVers with their bemoaning of what once was. Look at what is now possible, making it your normal and enjoying it to the fullest!

*Public land diminishes as you head east across the United States. But opportunities to recreate and camp still exist for those new RVers willing to seek them out. Every state has a Department of Natural Resources and /or Department of Fish and Wildlife. These were established to provide recreational opportunities for the public on state lands.

** U.S. Public Lands shown in the video no longer display the boundaries of state and federal land agencies via their website, but still do so on their app. I suggest laptop and desktop users utilize Outly in its place.

##RVT994