Ford recalls some motorhomes for chassis problem

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling as many as 16,128 model year 2020 to 2021 F-53 Motorhome Stripped Chassis and F-59 Commercial Stripped Chassis vehicles. An inadequate amount of rear axle lubricant may cause rear wheel bearing damage and bearing seizure, and rear axle or driveshaft failure.

Failure of the rear axle or driveshaft may cause the loss of motive power, failure of the parking brake, and the inability to shift the transmission into “PARK,” increasing the risk of a crash. [Note: Loss of motive power means the vehicle can unexpectedly shift into neutral.]

Remedy

Ford will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace the rear wheel bearings, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin April 12, 2021. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 21S17.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

