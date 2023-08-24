RVers show big interest in electric bicycles

Interest in ebikes has never been higher, if the results of a poll Thursday at RVtravel.com are any indication. Of the more than 1,300 readers who responded, nearly a quarter (23%) reported they already owned an electric bicycle. Another 22 percent said they planned to buy one within the next two years, with 16 percent reporting they were interested in buying one in that same time frame.

“I’ve owned two ebikes,” noted RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury. “They have come a long way in usefulness and efficiency since my first one about ten years ago. But even those somewhat primitive models were handy for short trips from the campground, even on rural roads. I made many trips to the local general store for milk, bread or other items that were running low.”

Many readers commented after responding to the reader poll, noting that electric bicycles were still too expensive for them. Others praised them for their convenience with no mention of price.

“I enjoy riding my Lectric (brand name) bike around campgrounds and down trails,” wrote one reader. “It folds up and easily fits in the truck bed. My knees will not allow me to do a lot of walking, but I can pedal the bike with ease.”

To see the latest poll statistics (readers are still voting) click here.

