RV Daily Tips. Thursday, August 24, 2023

“Reputation is what other people know about you. Honor is what you know about yourself.” ―Lois McMaster Bujold

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Peach Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1932 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly across the United States nonstop (from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey).

A quick, easy way to make sure your RV stays cool at the next campsite

By Nanci Dixon

Whew! It seems that the last several campgrounds my husband and I have stayed at have been closer to solar ovens than cool, shady campsites. It has been so blistering hot under the sun that we haven’t even bothered taking the chairs out. If you think there’s no way to get cool in hot weather, think again. I’ll show you a quick, easy way to make sure your RV stays cool at the next campsite.

Continue reading

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

No leveling jacks on RV, so can I just use a block on the outside dual wheel?

Dear Dave,

I am going to downsize from a 35-foot Fleetwood Class A to a 26-foot Fleetwood Class A that does not have jacks. Do you think it is safe to use a leveling block under just the outside rear dual tire? The other option would be to use some type of wooden plank laid perpendicular to the tires. Thank you. I am a faithful reader. —Vincent, 2002 Fleetwood Southwind

Read Dave's answer

Tour the 2022 Thor Sequence Class B camper van

By Cheri Sicard

The team from Big Truck Big RV (one of our readers’ favorite RV YouTube channels) produced the video below to share news of an amazing little Class B camper van, the Thor Sequence.

The model shown is the 2022 Sequence L. This little van packs a whole lot into its tiny package. Best of all, it should get 16-19 miles per gallon.

Click here to tour

See what a fishing camera tossed into the surf catches

By Cheri Sicard

The team from the FishGum YouTube channel (167K subscribers, 100M views) wanted to know what would happen if they tossed a fishing camera with a lure into the surf, so they did just that.

Click here to watch

The campground was crowded, noisy, smoky… and wonderful

By Nanci Dixon

The campground was crowded, noisy, filled with campfire smoke… and just plain wonderful! We joined the ranks of the weekend warriors, at least for this one weekend. We camped with close and extended family this past weekend at a Jellystone Park in Warrens, Wisconsin. Read Nanci’s heartfelt and philosophical account of this weekend spent with family, building more warm and wonderful memories with her family at this park like most of the past 29 years.

How likely are you to buy an electric bicycle in the next couple of years?

Tell us here

Fresh water fill mod keeps you dry

“I was having no success with the fresh water fill. I’d get more water on me than in the tank. I think there may be a dip in the fill hose and/or vent hose acting as a water trap. In any event, I cut three or four feet off the end of a garden hose and snaked the cut end down the fill hose and right into the fresh water tank. Now I connect my supply hose directly to the garden hose and no more mess. I probably should have used one of those white hoses that’s made for drinking water. But we keep the water chlorinated and don’t drink it anyway. After a little whittling on the plastic fill housing, I was able to stuff the hose coupling far enough back to close the hatch.” From jeff-z.com.

Camp In South Dakota

Whether you’re in South Dakota to admire the beautiful Badlands, watch some adorable prairie dogs, or experience the giant jackalope at Wall Drug, this website will help you find the best place to camp.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 50 percent say they eat less red meat than they did 15 years ago (only 3 percent said they eat more, and the other 47 percent said they eat about the same).

• 6 percent think a person’s astrological sign affects a person’s personality

• 60 percent say a mouse, rat or squirrel has at one point taken up residence in their RV – 31 percent of those people say it has happened more than once.

Recent poll: Most National Park campgrounds have a 14-day limit. Should that be shortened to 7 days to accommodate more campers?

Easy Stroganoff

by Natasha Latham from Garland, TX

Add this to your easy weeknight dinner recipe list! Making stroganoff from scratch can take time, but we were super impressed by how easy and delicious this version is. The sauce is creamy, tangy, and savory. It’s filled with bites of juicy steak and tender mushrooms. Poured over a bed of hot egg noodles, your family will love this simple dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Back in 1985, Coca-Cola decided to rebrand and introduce a new formula. Coke drinkers were not happy and wanted the old formula back. Coke’s corporate hotline received about 1,500 angry calls a day from consumers requesting they switch back to the old formula. A short three months later, the old formula was reintroduced and it was such a big deal (Breaking news!) that ABC interrupted their showing of “General Hospital” to announce the news to the world.

*What percentage of sales at Walmart is groceries? What about Target? Yesterday’s trivia gives you the answer.

“Our oldest son, Chris, had a Shih Tzu/Lapaloso mix, Oscar, as a puppy. Oscar loved camping and also would come and stay with us when Chris would be at his job as a firefighter. Oscar lived to be 18 years old. About a year after Oscar’s passing, Chris was ready for a new puppy. We wanted one also and found Tinkerbell and Loki as puppies from a local family. Susie and I adopted Tinkerbell and Chris adopted Loki. They are brother and sister and are now just over 3 years old. They love camping and always head to the motorhomes when they get a chance. When they are together it is never a dull moment.” —Jeff Dowell

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You'll love it.

• RVing with Dogs group on Facebook. You’ll love it.

