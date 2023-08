Electric bikes can be a great form of exercise and fun for RVers. Many of them fold up small, so they can fit in your RV’s storage or undercarriage, and those with tired knees and joints won’t have to pedal as much, or as hard.

Carrying a bike with you on your travels allows you to see the campground, or area, in a whole new light. Cover twice the amount of territory, explore new trails, and even meet new friends.

Nanci Dixon loves her Lectric eBike and highly recommends it for RVers.