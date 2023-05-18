Why do many RVers travel with pets? New poll reveals surprising reason

According to our polls at RVtravel, as many as half, or even more, of our readers travel with a pet, most of them a dog. Those who do would not leave home without their little pal (or pals).

Now, a new poll of 2,000 U.S. pet owners provides some insight into the popularity of our little furry friends. The poll revealed that 53% believe their pet knows them better than anyone else in their life, including their best friends, family members or even their significant others.

Nearly half (45%) tell all their deepest secrets to their pets and 72% swear their pet can tell exactly what they’re feeling at any point in time.

According to respondents, pets can pick up on when you feel upset (71%), when someone is outside the home (66%), when you feel happy (61%), when you feel angry (58%), and when you feel tired (43%).

One in four (25%) claimed their pet can even mirror their emotions “most” or “all” of the time.

Pets like to mimic certain human-like traits, like coming to help when they’re needed (61%), eating together or at the same time (49%), snoring (48%) or sleeping under the blankets (46%).

The poll was conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Zesty Paws, in honor of National Pet Month, and included ownership of all pets, not one particular type.

“The bond we have with our pets is unique in a variety of ways,” said Yvethe Tyszka, vice president of marketing at Zesty Paws. “That connection can be so strong; it feels as if pets can read our minds and emotions at times.”

