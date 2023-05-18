RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 18, 2023

Issue 2124

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“I knew when I met you an adventure was going to happen.” ―A.A. Milne

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is No Dirty Dishes Day!

On this day in history: 1953 – Jackie Cochran becomes the first woman to break the sound barrier.

Tip of the Day

Easy tip for draining fresh water tank: Add a hose end!

By Nanci Dixon

Here’s an easy tip for draining the fresh water tank: Add a hose end!

As full-time RVers staying in different RV parks across the country, we have wondered where to dump fresh water when it is not so fresh and the system needs sanitizing.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How do I keep mice out of my RV?

Dear Dave,

What do you use to keep mice out of a camper, especially while storing it outside in the winter? —Kenneth, 2021 Keystone

Read Dave’s answer

RV Video Tour

Lance 650 short bed truck camper: Small space, but smart bathroom

By Cheri Sicard

Looking for a full-featured truck camper that can fit in a short bed? The Lance 650 might be what you need.

There’s a lot to like about this small camper including some nice small touches like the pull-down shade on the back door or the built-in toilet paper cover in the wet bath.

Click here to tour

Video of the day

9 tips for better RV travel days

By Cheri Sicard

Travel days in your RV can be hectic and stress filled. The team from Today is Someday produced a video of practical actionable tips to make RV travel days easier.

In the video, the team had a 1,200-mile trip ahead of them, so what better time to focus on RV travel day tips? In addition to the tips in the video, they recommend working off a checklist so you don’t forget things.

Click here to watch

Best boondocking RV coffee makers—no hookups required

Here’s your ultimate guide to boondocking RV coffee makers and hookup-free gourmet coffee-making accessories. Boondocking can provide you with some out-of-this-world scenery that those in RV parks will sadly never experience. One of the times it is most apparent is when you first open your RV door in the morning. Why not pair those breathtaking views with equally impressive morning coffee? You can! Find out how here.

Reader poll

How many animals travel with you on most of your RV trips?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Scheduled roof maintenance pays dividends

Having a schedule of physically inspecting your RV roof every six months is a good idea. Left unrepaired, roof tears or bad sealant around roof openings can let water get through, right down to that chintzy particle board or other roof substrate. Left long enough, water can infiltrate the sidewalls. Mold, mildew, and huge repair expenses are the only outcome. Get up there and clean the roof with mild soap and water. Some RVers apply a protectant, too. Check all the seals around vents, antennas, and end-caps.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

The best glamping in the USA

You can’t deny it… you’d totally trade your RV in for a night to stay at one of these ultra-luxe glamping locations, wouldn’t you? (For one night? We would!)

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

Spot the difference! Okay, now spot the differience. No, really, spot the diffirence… Did you?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• When traveling to a new place, the first thing most voters (45 percent) like to do is “plop down and relax a while.” The next most popular answer was going for a walk, hike or bike ride to see the landscape, followed by going to a historical site, museum, or taking a local tour.

• 26 percent have moved from a campsite because of an undesirable neighbor.

• 56 percent have never eaten caviar.

Recent poll: What most often determines where you travel in your RV?

Recipe of the Day

Coffee Baked Beans

by Suzanne Gerrety from Jacksonville, FL

Looking for a new baked beans recipe for the summer? These baked beans are really simple to make, perfectly baked, and have the right balance of flavors. They filled the Test Kitchen with the wonderful aroma that reminded us of a summer cookout. The bacon not only adds texture but a savoriness that mixes with the sweet. Since these beans are cooked uncovered, everything gets caramelized and the beans are not mush. The quantity is perfect if you’re serving a family of four. If preparing for a cookout, or you have hungry teenagers in the house, double the recipe.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Alligators are smarter than you think! Researchers studying both alligators and crocodiles have discovered that the reptiles use sticks during nesting season as a lure for their prey. They were observed balancing bird-tempting sticks on their snouts, and then snatching up and grabbing a bird as it tries to swipe the stick for its nest. They even do it in the water with floating sticks! Impressive, huh?

*If you have prosopagnosia, what do you have? See if you can guess, then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Meeko is the 10th generation of this bloodline. We’ve had the bloodline for over 50 years. At 15 months old she’s a camping novice but is quickly adapting.” —Wayne Braxton

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Sunday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

What does a tapeworm have in common with the Eiffel Tower?

They’re both Paris sites.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the Latest News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2023 by RV Travel LLC.