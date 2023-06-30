Friday, June 30, 2023

It’s illegal to wrestle bears in Missouri, and for good reason!

By Gail Marsh
A black bear like this could've once been used for bear wrestling

Yes, you read that correctly! Local authorities recently reminded RVers and other folks that bear wrestling is illegal here. So, you’d best not add bear wrestling to your planned camping activities—at least not while RVing in Missouri!

Population surge

The black bear population in Missouri has seen a great resurgence in recent years. Bears have been sighted in my own subdivision—and we’re only a 30-minute drive from St. Louis! Last year, a black bear even made his way inside a local school!

While the highest population of Missouri black bears live in the Mark Twain National Forest, subadult males of the species are wandering farther and farther from their previously known habitat. This spring there have been five separate bear sightings within 10 miles of my home. It’s amazing to me because I’ve lived in Missouri for decades and never gave a thought to black bears before now. And I’ll admit I’d never heard of “bear wrestling” until local officials issued their stern reminder.

Bear wrestling

I had to find out more about this unusual pastime! Turns out, bear wrestling traces its roots back to the early days of the American frontier, where settlers encountered bears in their wilderness explorations. These formidable creatures, known for their strength and ferocity, intrigued and intimidated the pioneers. As the westward expansion gained momentum, settlers started organizing wrestling matches between people and bears as a form of entertainment.

Can you imagine that very first conversation? “Hey! I’ve got an idea. Let’s wrestle bears! It’ll be fun and entertaining. We can invite friends to watch. Who’s with me?” (I have to think that alcohol had something to do with this idea, don’t you?)

Bear wrestling gained popularity as an attraction at circuses, traveling shows, and fairs, where daring individuals faced off against captive bears in makeshift arenas. These events drew large crowds, eager to witness the spectacle of man versus bear.

From the late 19th century to the early 20th century, bear wrestling gained in popularity. These events were often advertised as thrilling displays of courage and strength at traveling shows like Buffalo Bill’s Wild West and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Decline in popularity

As time went by, attitudes toward animal welfare changed. Soon, more and more folks demanded stricter regulations, which led to the eventual decline of bear wrestling.

I was surprised to learn how long the “sport” of bear wrestling lasted! I figured the practice ended well before entertainment inventions like movies, radio, and television came to be. But no! The Philadelphia 76ers featured a halftime bear wrestling show as late as 1976! (In case you’re wondering, Victor, a Kodiak bear, defeated all challengers.)

Watch for them, but don’t wrestle!

A word of caution for RVers—and not just when RVing in Missouri: Conservation efforts have resulted in successful animal repopulation in many areas of our country. Housing expansion has also caused some species to move away from their previously established habitats. This means you might see some animals in places you don’t expect! Take special care to follow all posted signage (and use your common sense) to keep yourself, traveling companions, and animals (yours and those in the wild) safe.

Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh
Gail Marsh is an avid RVer and occasional work camper. Retired from 30+ years in the field of education as an author and educator, she now enjoys sharing tips and tricks that make RVing easier and more enjoyable.
