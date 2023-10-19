Thursday, October 19, 2023

In RVing, is age 70 the new 50?

By Chuck Woodbury
70-year-olds
A.I.-created photo illustration.

By Chuck Woodbury
PUBLISHER

RVtravel.com currently hosts more than 60 Facebook groups. They range from a few hundred members to more than 30,000. Most of the groups are less than a year old.

When we started the RVing Over 70 group we added the subhead in its headline banner “Dealing with getting older on the road”. We thought the group would be a good place for older RVers to talk about slowing down their RVing activities, perhaps even selling their rigs for a more traditional life. Wow! That has not happened—just the opposite.

Most of the 70-something members are talking about where they’re headed on their next trip. They’re talking about buying new rigs, or about good places to stay — the same things RVers decades younger are discussing.

“We have traveled in RV’s for more than 40 years!
We were full time for 6 years but travel many months a year.
We are 77 and 71 years young!
Just finished a 5 week trip.”

Oh, there’s discussion about health issues, and about slowing down or even quitting RVing. But not much.

A surprisingly large number of the members are in 80s. They’re talking with the same enthusiasm as the 70-somethings. Few say anything about slowing down.

What a wonderful surprise it’s been to feel the excitement these “older folks” still experience about their RVing lives. It sure looks a lot like age 70 is the new 50. And, heck, 80 might be the new 60. Could it be that RVing just tends to keep people feeling young?

Good for all of you still going strong. You inspire the youngsters who are moving one day at a time in your direction.

P.S. So many people 80 years and older are applying to the 70-something group that we have a created an Over 80 group.

Chuck Woodbury
Chuck Woodburyhttps://rvtravel.com
I'm the founder and publisher of RVtravel.com. I've been a writer and publisher for most of my adult life, and spent a total of at least a half-dozen years of that time traveling the USA and Canada in a motorhome.
