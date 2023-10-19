In RVing, is age 70 the new 50?

By Chuck Woodbury

RVtravel.com currently hosts more than 60 Facebook groups. They range from a few hundred members to more than 30,000. Most of the groups are less than a year old.

When we started the RVing Over 70 group we added the subhead in its headline banner “Dealing with getting older on the road”. We thought the group would be a good place for older RVers to talk about slowing down their RVing activities, perhaps even selling their rigs for a more traditional life. Wow! That has not happened—just the opposite.

Most of the 70-something members are talking about where they’re headed on their next trip. They’re talking about buying new rigs, or about good places to stay — the same things RVers decades younger are discussing.