RVing in severe storms? Do this, and definitely don’t do that!

This past week produced day after day and night after night of severe weather. Tornado watches, warnings, and tornadic storms hit the Gulf Coast and Middle Atlantic states repeatedly. The timing could not be worse. It’s almost the end of the month. That means Snowbirds are heading back to their homes in the north. Folks from south Texas and southern Florida plan to travel right smack dab through the storm-inflicted areas. And all of those RVers have had to determine what to do when RVing amid severe storms.

We learned about RVing in severe storms through experience

A few years ago, my husband and I experienced the severe Midwest Derecho. Sustained winds pummeled the area where we were RVing. I can tell you from that horrifying experience that your RV is not a safe place to be when severe weather descends. The Derecho winds easily lifted our RV off the ground, pushing it over onto its side. Cupboards, closets, and doors flew open with the storm’s blast. The RV’s contents flew everywhere. I cannot imagine being inside the rig during that destruction.

Our fifth-wheel RV was totally destroyed. Thankfully, we were able to take shelter in a nearby church and so escaped bodily harm. I often wonder what we would have done if the church had not been available. Just what is the best recourse when RVing amid severe storms or even the threat of storms?

Do this

The National Weather Service warns people in mobile homes (structures most similar to RVs) to “leave well in advance of the approaching severe weather and go to a strong building.”

Don’t do that!

Forget about hunkering down in your RV in hopes that the storm will pass by without incident. As soon as you learn of a severe storm watch you need to make plans for shelter. Also, make sure everyone along with you understands the plan and can physically do what’s needed to stay safe. RVtravel.com has a great list of RV parks with storm shelters.

Do this

It’s generally best to stay in place rather than attempt to “beat the storms.” Springtime storms are notorious for shifting directions as they develop. It’s generally best to stay put. Wait a day or two to travel if you can. Then start for home after the weather system has cleared your travel route.

Don’t do that!

We spoke to a few campers who planned to try and “outrun the storms.” They left our campground a day early and arrived ahead of a storm. However, they barely escaped that night’s tornado. A tree branch broke out one of their RV windows, but they were physically unharmed.

Do this

Meteorologists continually observe and update a storm system’s progress. It’s important for RVers to tune in to local television or radio programming for current updates. It’s also a good idea to have a weather radio in your RV (more on those here). If storms are predicted, you’ll want to check with your campground manager. Ask if the CG has a designated storm shelter. Take time to walk to the shelter and show folks traveling with you how to find it, as well.

Don’t do that!

Don’t wait for storm sirens to sound before locating the campground’s storm shelter. It might be an actual underground bunker built specifically for sheltering during a tornado. Or the campground may designate another solid structure as its shelter. Just find it ahead of time. Once the local storm sirens sound you may not have enough time to locate and safely move to and get inside the shelter.

Do this

If your campground doesn’t have a suitable storm shelter, plan to stay in a hotel overnight. Your life and the lives of those with you are worth the extra cost. Always choose safety over the storm.

Don’t do that!

What happens if a storm suddenly hits while you’re driving the RV? The National Weather Service has this advice: “Do not take shelter under a highway overpass, where wind speeds can increase due to a tunneling effect.” Instead, “Find shelter in a ditch and cover your head for protection.”

Have you ever taken refuge in a campground storm shelter? Or experienced severe storms while RVing? Share your experiences in the comments below or over in my forum.

