RV parks (and other locations) with storm shelters

Where do you go when you’re in an RV park and a dangerous storm is headed your way – a tornado, hurricane or other dangerous weather event? It’s a hopeless feeling when you have nowhere to go to protect yourself.

We asked members of our Facebook Group RV Parks with Storm Shelters to tell us about the locations of RV parks that provide such a facility. If you know of any that we’ve missed, please post it to our FB Group and we’ll add it to this list. If you don’t do Facebook, please send the name and location of the park, plus a very brief description of their storm shelter, to diane(at)rvtravel.com . If you find errors in the following information, please contact diane(at)rvtravel.com .

See below for safety information.

Alabama

DeSoto State Park

Fort Payne, AL

INFO: 1-800-ALA-PARK (252-7275)

NOTES: Restrooms serve as shelter. Pets allowed.

Ozark/Fort Rucker KOA

Ozark, AL

INFO: 334-774-3219

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

River Rocks Landing Resort & Venue

(formerly River Country Campground)

Gadsden, AL

INFO: 256-543-7111

NOTES: Has an underground storm shelter.

Ryans Creek RV Resort on Smith Lake

Cullman, AL

INFO: 256-841-5008

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Appears to be long-term only. (Link is Facebook page. Can’t find current website.)

Safe Harbor RV Park

Riverside, AL

INFO: 205-369-5829

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Tiffin Service Center and campground

Red Bay, AL

INFO: 256-356-0261

NOTES: Has two storm shelters; one is pet friendly.

Smith Lake Park

Cullman, AL

INFO: 256-739-2915

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Sportsman Lake Park

Cullman, AL

INFO: 256-734-3052

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Tannehill State Park

McCalla, AL

INFO: 205-477-5711

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

The Woods RV Park & Campground

Montgomery, AL

INFO: 866-386-0776

NOTES: Office is storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

White Oak (Creek) Campground

Eufaula, AL

INFO: 334-687-3101

NOTES: Bathrooms and gatehouses used for storm shelter. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Arkansas

Downtown Riverside RV Park

North Little Rock, AR

INFO: 501-340-5312

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

Grape Country RV Park

Altus, AR

INFO: 479-468-2140

NOTES: Underground shelters.

Harrison Village Campground and RV Park

Harrison, AR

INFO: 870-743-3388

NOTES: Underground shelter. No pets allowed in shelter.

Florida

Camping World of Jacksonville

Jacksonville, FL

INFO: 877-261-4327

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

Davie/Ft. Lauderdale KOA

Davie, FL

INFO: 954-473-0231

NOTES: Has a storm shelter/bunker.

Georgia

Cotton Hill Campground

Fort Gaines, GA

INFO: 229-768-3061

NOTES: Restrooms and gatehouses used for storm shelters. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Sweetwater Campground

Allatoona Lake, GA

INFO: 678-721-6700

NOTES: Restrooms and gatehouses used for storm shelters. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Illinois

Double J Campground & RV Park

Chatham, IL

INFO: 217-483-9998

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

Indiana

Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds

Goshen, IN

INFO: 574-533-3247

NOTES: Several storm shelters.

Iowa

Corps of Engineers Campgrounds

Saylorville Lake

Johnston, IA

INFO: 515-276-4656

NOTES: Their shower buildings are storm shelters. Pets allowed.

Howell Station on Lake Red Rock

near Des Moines, IA

INFO: 641-828-7522

NOTES: Shower houses serve as storm shelters. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Kellogg RV Park

Kellogg, IA

INFO: 641-526-8535

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

MacNider Campground

Mason City, IA

INFO: 641-421-3679

NOTES: Tornado shelter in middle of shower building.

Prairie Flower Campground

Saylorville Lake Recreation Area

North of Des Moines, IA

INFO: 515-984-6925

NOTES: Shower building is storm shelter. Pets welcome. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Kansas

Corps of Engineers Park

Council Grove Lake Campgrounds

Council Grove, KS

INFO: 620-767-5195

NOTES: Restrooms are storm shelters.

Deer Creek Valley RV Park

Topeka, KS

INFO: 785-357-8555

NOTES: Storm shelter in laundry and bathhouse building. (Website is not secure.)

Kansas Turnpike

Running southwest from Kansas City, KS

INFO: 316-682-4537

NOTES: 30 storm shelters along 236 miles of roadway from Oklahoma to Kansas City. Travelers may use them.

Sand Hills State Park

Hutchinson, KS

INFO: 316-542-3664

NOTES: Shelter in restroom (presumably when open for the season).

Kentucky

White Acres Campground

Bardstown, KY

INFO: 502-348-9677

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

Louisiana

Cypress Black Bayou

Benton, LA

INFO: 318- 965-0007

NOTES: Bathhouse built to withstand tornadoes. Must use keypad to get in.

Michigan

D.H. Day Campground

Sleeping Bear Dunes, MI

INFO: 231-326-4700

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

Minnesota



Sylvan Park and Riverview Campgrounds

(across the street from each other)

Lanesboro, MN

INFO: 507-467-3722

NOTES: When a tornado watch is issued, city staff goes through the campgrounds and brings everyone to the basement of the Community Center that is located between the two parks. A very safe storm shelter.

Mississippi

Buccaneer State Park

Waveland, MS

INFO: 228-467-3822

NOTES: Buildings, including bathhouses, are solid brick structures.

EZ DAZE RV Park

Southaven, MS

INFO: 662-342-7720

NOTES: Storm shelter room. (Website is not secure.)

Percy Quin State Park

McComb, MS

INFO: 601-684-3938

NOTES: Restroom serves as storm shelter.

Rivertown Rose Campground

Vicksburg, MS

INFO: 601-630-9995

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

Missouri

Branson Shenanigans RV Park and Campground

Branson, MO

INFO: 417-334-1920

NOTES: No official storm shelter but have a basement under office in center of park. Pets welcome.



Coachlight RV Park

Carthage, MO

INFO: 417-358-3666

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Pets welcome.

Peculiar Park Place RV Park

Peculiar, MO (SE part of Kansas City)

INFO: 816-779-6300

NOTES: Has a shelter. Pets welcome.

Table Rock State Park

Branson, MO

INFO: 417-334-4704

NOTES: Has all-concrete (walls and roof) bath/shower house.

Nebraska

Country View Campground

Ogallala, NE

INFO: 308-284-2415

NOTES: Located off I-80, Exit 126. Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Double Nickel Campground

Waco, NE

INFO: 402-728-5558

NOTES: Has a tornado shelter. Campground located just south of I-80 at Waco exit.

Prairie Oasis Campground

Henderson, NE

INFO: 402-723-5227

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Campground located at Exit 342 off I-80.

Windmill State Recreation Area

Gibbon, NE

INFO: 308-468-5700

NOTES: Restrooms are severe weather shelters. (Website is not secure.)

Ohio

NE KOA Holiday

Lebanon/Cincinnati, OH

INFO: 513-932-7717

NOTES: Shelter in bathhouse and laundry room. Pets allowed.

Oklahoma

Alabaster Caverns State Park

Freedom, OK

INFO: 580-621-3381

NOTES: Shelter in restrooms, unless you’re in the cave.

Big Chief RV Park

Ponca City, OK

INFO: 580-718-0008

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Cimarron RV Park

Stillwater, OK

INFO: 405-707-0926

NOTES: Has in-ground shelters. (Link is Facebook page. Can’t locate current website.)

Mustang Run RV Park

Yukon, OK

INFO: 405-577-6040

NOTE: Has three underground storm shelters. Located just west of Oklahoma City off I-40. (Website is not secure.)

Natural Falls State Park

Colcord, OK

INFO: 918-422-5802

NOTES: Shelter in restroom.

Oklahoma City East KOA

Choctaw, OK

INFO: 405-391-5000

NOTES: Has an underground shelter.

Onapa Campground and RV Park

Checotah, OK

INFO: 918-473-7219

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Pets not allowed.

Red River Rose RV Resort (formerly Hidden Lake RV Park)

Ardmore, OK

INFO: 580-220-2900

NOTES: Has an underground shelter.

Roadrunner RV Park

Oklahoma City, OK

INFO: 405-677-2373

NOTES: Three storm shelters.

Rockwell RV Park & Campground

Oklahoma City, OK

INFO: 405-787-5992

NOTES: No animals allowed in storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Terra Starr RV Park

Checotah, OK

INFO: 918-689-7094

NOTES: Storm shelter has one end for with pets, one end for those without pets. (Website is not secure.)

The Peak RV Park

Lawton, OK

INFO: 580-529-3713

NOTES: 3 tornado in-ground shelters; located near Wichita Mountains, below Medicine Park and 12 miles from Lawton, OK.

Tinsley’s Old 66 Highway RV Park

Weatherford, OK

INFO: 580-772-2902

NOTES: Several below-ground storm (tornado) shelters. (Website is not secure.)

Turnpikes in Oklahoma

New storm shelters have been built at the Stroud toll plaza on the Turner Turnpike, the Vinita plaza on the Will Rogers Turnpike, the Leach toll plaza on the Cherokee Turnpike, the Coweta plaza on the Muskogee Turnpike and the plaza south of Newcastle on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The Will Rogers, Turner and Cherokee turnpikes have storm shelters on both sides of the toll plazas. (Website is not secure.)

Twin Fountains RV Resort

Oklahoma City, OK

INFO: 405-475-5514

NOTES: Has an underground shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Wanderlust Crossings RV Park

Weatherford, OK

INFO: 580-772-2800

NOTES: Has a storm shelter.

South Dakota

Stokes-Thomas Lake City Park & Campground

Watertown, SD

INFO: 605-882-6264

NOTES: Has a tornado shelter.

Texas

Alamo River RV Ranch & Campground

Van Ormy (near San Antonio), TX

INFO: 210-622-5022

NOTES: Severe weather shelter (with showers and laundry inside).

Big Texan RV Ranch

Amarillo, TX

INFO: 866-244-7447

NOTES: Brick clubhouse is designated shelter.

Country View RV Park

Princeton, TX

INFO: 972-670-9550

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Fort Amarillo RV Park & Resort

Amarillo, TX

INFO: 806-331-1700

NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Located just off I-40. (Website is not secure.)

Fort Richardson State Park

Jacksboro, TX

INFO: 940-567-3506

NOTES: Restrooms serve as storm shelters.

Lafon’s RV Parks (3 locations)

Princeton, TX

INFO: 972-736-3316

NOTES: Each has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)

Lagoons RV Park

Rockport, TX

INFO: 361-729-7834

NOTES: (Please let us know if you have info on storm shelters here.)

Oasis RV Resort & Cottages

Amarillo, TX

INFO: 866-576-1046

NOTES: (Please let us know if you have info on storm shelters here.)

Texas Safety Rest Areas

90 miles south of Amarillo, TX

INFO: N/A

NOTES: Rest areas have storm shelters.

Wisconsin

Wilderness Campground

Montello, WI

INFO: 608-297-2002

NOTES: Has multiple concrete block buildings used as shelters. (Website is not secure.)

Jellystone RV Resort

Fremont, WI

INFO: 920-446-3420

NOTES: Bathhouse used as storm shelter.

From electrical expert Mike Sokol:

Think rubber tires will protect your RV from lightning? Think again! Watch the short video, and read his safety tips below the video.

From U.S. National Weather Service:

Know where to take shelter during a tornado:

✔️ Tornado storm shelters or safe rooms are best.

✔️ Basements & interior rooms are also good, away from windows and doors.

❌ Vehicles are not safe. Drive to the nearest shelter.

❌ Shed, storage facilities & highway overpasses are not safe.

Click here for more information from U.S. National Weather Service on what to do during a tornado.