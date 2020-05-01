RV parks (and other locations) with storm shelters

Where do you go when you’re in an RV park and a dangerous storm is headed your way – a tornado, hurricane or other dangerous weather event? It’s a hopeless feeling when you have nowhere to go to protect yourself.
We asked members of our Facebook Group RV Parks with Storm Shelters to tell us about the locations of RV parks that provide such a facility. If you know of any that we’ve missed, please post it to our FB Group and we’ll add it to this list. If you don’t do Facebook, please send the name and location of the park, plus a very brief description of their storm shelter, to diane(at)rvtravel.com . If you find errors in the following information, please contact diane(at)rvtravel.com .
See below for safety information.
Alabama
DeSoto State Park
Fort Payne, AL
INFO: 1-800-ALA-PARK (252-7275)
NOTES: Restrooms serve as shelter. Pets allowed.
Ozark/Fort Rucker KOA
Ozark, AL
INFO: 334-774-3219
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
River Rocks Landing Resort & Venue
(formerly River Country Campground)
Gadsden, AL
INFO: 256-543-7111
NOTES: Has an underground storm shelter.
Ryans Creek RV Resort on Smith Lake
Cullman, AL
INFO: 256-841-5008
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Appears to be long-term only. (Link is Facebook page. Can’t find current website.)
Safe Harbor RV Park
Riverside, AL
INFO: 205-369-5829
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Tiffin Service Center and campground
Red Bay, AL
INFO: 256-356-0261
NOTES: Has two storm shelters; one is pet friendly.
Smith Lake Park
Cullman, AL
INFO: 256-739-2915
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Sportsman Lake Park
Cullman, AL
INFO: 256-734-3052
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Tannehill State Park
McCalla, AL
INFO: 205-477-5711
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
The Woods RV Park & Campground
Montgomery, AL
INFO: 866-386-0776
NOTES: Office is storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
White Oak (Creek) Campground
Eufaula, AL
INFO: 334-687-3101
NOTES: Bathrooms and gatehouses used for storm shelter. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Arkansas
Downtown Riverside RV Park
North Little Rock, AR
INFO: 501-340-5312
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
Grape Country RV Park
Altus, AR
INFO: 479-468-2140
NOTES: Underground shelters.
Harrison Village Campground and RV Park
Harrison, AR
INFO: 870-743-3388
NOTES: Underground shelter. No pets allowed in shelter.
Florida
Camping World of Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
INFO: 877-261-4327
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
Davie/Ft. Lauderdale KOA
Davie, FL
INFO: 954-473-0231
NOTES: Has a storm shelter/bunker.
Georgia
Cotton Hill Campground
Fort Gaines, GA
INFO: 229-768-3061
NOTES: Restrooms and gatehouses used for storm shelters. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Sweetwater Campground
Allatoona Lake, GA
INFO: 678-721-6700
NOTES: Restrooms and gatehouses used for storm shelters. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Illinois
Double J Campground & RV Park
Chatham, IL
INFO: 217-483-9998
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
Indiana
Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds
Goshen, IN
INFO: 574-533-3247
NOTES: Several storm shelters.
Iowa
Corps of Engineers Campgrounds
Saylorville Lake
Johnston, IA
INFO: 515-276-4656
NOTES: Their shower buildings are storm shelters. Pets allowed.
Howell Station on Lake Red Rock
near Des Moines, IA
INFO: 641-828-7522
NOTES: Shower houses serve as storm shelters. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Kellogg RV Park
Kellogg, IA
INFO: 641-526-8535
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
MacNider Campground
Mason City, IA
INFO: 641-421-3679
NOTES: Tornado shelter in middle of shower building.
Prairie Flower Campground
Saylorville Lake Recreation Area
North of Des Moines, IA
INFO: 515-984-6925
NOTES: Shower building is storm shelter. Pets welcome. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
Kansas
Corps of Engineers Park
Council Grove Lake Campgrounds
Council Grove, KS
INFO: 620-767-5195
NOTES: Restrooms are storm shelters.
Deer Creek Valley RV Park
Topeka, KS
INFO: 785-357-8555
NOTES: Storm shelter in laundry and bathhouse building. (Website is not secure.)
Kansas Turnpike
Running southwest from Kansas City, KS
INFO: 316-682-4537
NOTES: 30 storm shelters along 236 miles of roadway from Oklahoma to Kansas City. Travelers may use them.
Sand Hills State Park
Hutchinson, KS
INFO: 316-542-3664
NOTES: Shelter in restroom (presumably when open for the season).
Kentucky
White Acres Campground
Bardstown, KY
INFO: 502-348-9677
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
Louisiana
Cypress Black Bayou
Benton, LA
INFO: 318- 965-0007
NOTES: Bathhouse built to withstand tornadoes. Must use keypad to get in.
Michigan
D.H. Day Campground
Sleeping Bear Dunes, MI
INFO: 231-326-4700
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
Minnesota
Sylvan Park and Riverview Campgrounds
(across the street from each other)
Lanesboro, MN
INFO: 507-467-3722
NOTES: When a tornado watch is issued, city staff goes through the campgrounds and brings everyone to the basement of the Community Center that is located between the two parks. A very safe storm shelter.
Mississippi
Buccaneer State Park
Waveland, MS
INFO: 228-467-3822
NOTES: Buildings, including bathhouses, are solid brick structures.
EZ DAZE RV Park
Southaven, MS
INFO: 662-342-7720
NOTES: Storm shelter room. (Website is not secure.)
Percy Quin State Park
McComb, MS
INFO: 601-684-3938
NOTES: Restroom serves as storm shelter.
Rivertown Rose Campground
Vicksburg, MS
INFO: 601-630-9995
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
Missouri
Branson Shenanigans RV Park and Campground
Branson, MO
INFO: 417-334-1920
NOTES: No official storm shelter but have a basement under office in center of park. Pets welcome.
Coachlight RV Park
Carthage, MO
INFO: 417-358-3666
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Pets welcome.
Peculiar Park Place RV Park
Peculiar, MO (SE part of Kansas City)
INFO: 816-779-6300
NOTES: Has a shelter. Pets welcome.
Table Rock State Park
Branson, MO
INFO: 417-334-4704
NOTES: Has all-concrete (walls and roof) bath/shower house.
Nebraska
Country View Campground
Ogallala, NE
INFO: 308-284-2415
NOTES: Located off I-80, Exit 126. Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Double Nickel Campground
Waco, NE
INFO: 402-728-5558
NOTES: Has a tornado shelter. Campground located just south of I-80 at Waco exit.
Prairie Oasis Campground
Henderson, NE
INFO: 402-723-5227
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Campground located at Exit 342 off I-80.
Windmill State Recreation Area
Gibbon, NE
INFO: 308-468-5700
NOTES: Restrooms are severe weather shelters. (Website is not secure.)
Ohio
NE KOA Holiday
Lebanon/Cincinnati, OH
INFO: 513-932-7717
NOTES: Shelter in bathhouse and laundry room. Pets allowed.
Oklahoma
Alabaster Caverns State Park
Freedom, OK
INFO: 580-621-3381
NOTES: Shelter in restrooms, unless you’re in the cave.
Big Chief RV Park
Ponca City, OK
INFO: 580-718-0008
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Cimarron RV Park
Stillwater, OK
INFO: 405-707-0926
NOTES: Has in-ground shelters. (Link is Facebook page. Can’t locate current website.)
Mustang Run RV Park
Yukon, OK
INFO: 405-577-6040
NOTE: Has three underground storm shelters. Located just west of Oklahoma City off I-40. (Website is not secure.)
Natural Falls State Park
Colcord, OK
INFO: 918-422-5802
NOTES: Shelter in restroom.
Oklahoma City East KOA
Choctaw, OK
INFO: 405-391-5000
NOTES: Has an underground shelter.
Onapa Campground and RV Park
Checotah, OK
INFO: 918-473-7219
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Pets not allowed.
Red River Rose RV Resort (formerly Hidden Lake RV Park)
Ardmore, OK
INFO: 580-220-2900
NOTES: Has an underground shelter.
Roadrunner RV Park
Oklahoma City, OK
INFO: 405-677-2373
NOTES: Three storm shelters.
Rockwell RV Park & Campground
Oklahoma City, OK
INFO: 405-787-5992
NOTES: No animals allowed in storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Terra Starr RV Park
Checotah, OK
INFO: 918-689-7094
NOTES: Storm shelter has one end for with pets, one end for those without pets. (Website is not secure.)
The Peak RV Park
Lawton, OK
INFO: 580-529-3713
NOTES: 3 tornado in-ground shelters; located near Wichita Mountains, below Medicine Park and 12 miles from Lawton, OK.
Tinsley’s Old 66 Highway RV Park
Weatherford, OK
INFO: 580-772-2902
NOTES: Several below-ground storm (tornado) shelters. (Website is not secure.)
Turnpikes in Oklahoma
New storm shelters have been built at the Stroud toll plaza on the Turner Turnpike, the Vinita plaza on the Will Rogers Turnpike, the Leach toll plaza on the Cherokee Turnpike, the Coweta plaza on the Muskogee Turnpike and the plaza south of Newcastle on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike. The Will Rogers, Turner and Cherokee turnpikes have storm shelters on both sides of the toll plazas. (Website is not secure.)
Twin Fountains RV Resort
Oklahoma City, OK
INFO: 405-475-5514
NOTES: Has an underground shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Wanderlust Crossings RV Park
Weatherford, OK
INFO: 580-772-2800
NOTES: Has a storm shelter.
South Dakota
Stokes-Thomas Lake City Park & Campground
Watertown, SD
INFO: 605-882-6264
NOTES: Has a tornado shelter.
Texas
Alamo River RV Ranch & Campground
Van Ormy (near San Antonio), TX
INFO: 210-622-5022
NOTES: Severe weather shelter (with showers and laundry inside).
Big Texan RV Ranch
Amarillo, TX
INFO: 866-244-7447
NOTES: Brick clubhouse is designated shelter.
Country View RV Park
Princeton, TX
INFO: 972-670-9550
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Fort Amarillo RV Park & Resort
Amarillo, TX
INFO: 806-331-1700
NOTES: Has a storm shelter. Located just off I-40. (Website is not secure.)
Fort Richardson State Park
Jacksboro, TX
INFO: 940-567-3506
NOTES: Restrooms serve as storm shelters.
Lafon’s RV Parks (3 locations)
Princeton, TX
INFO: 972-736-3316
NOTES: Each has a storm shelter. (Website is not secure.)
Lagoons RV Park
Rockport, TX
INFO: 361-729-7834
NOTES: (Please let us know if you have info on storm shelters here.)
Oasis RV Resort & Cottages
Amarillo, TX
INFO: 866-576-1046
NOTES: (Please let us know if you have info on storm shelters here.)
Texas Safety Rest Areas
90 miles south of Amarillo, TX
INFO: N/A
NOTES: Rest areas have storm shelters.
Wisconsin
Wilderness Campground
Montello, WI
INFO: 608-297-2002
NOTES: Has multiple concrete block buildings used as shelters. (Website is not secure.)
Jellystone RV Resort
Fremont, WI
INFO: 920-446-3420
NOTES: Bathhouse used as storm shelter.
From electrical expert Mike Sokol:
Think rubber tires will protect your RV from lightning? Think again! Watch the short video, and read his safety tips below the video.
From U.S. National Weather Service:
Know where to take shelter during a tornado:
✔️ Tornado storm shelters or safe rooms are best.
✔️ Basements & interior rooms are also good, away from windows and doors.
❌ Vehicles are not safe. Drive to the nearest shelter.
❌ Shed, storage facilities & highway overpasses are not safe.
Click here for more information from U.S. National Weather Service on what to do during a tornado.
Leave a Comment