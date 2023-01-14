The numbers you should memorize as an RVer

There are certain numbers that you’ll come to recognize the more you travel in your RV. Here is just a sampling.

1/2 to 2/3. Fractional numbers like these indicate how full your water tanks are at any given time.

3 to 6. Number of years generally recommended between RV tire replacement. (Of course, it depends on how much you drive in any given year and how the tires wear.)

11-8. The usual time frame for campground’s quiet hours. Neighborly RVers stay quiet during these hours.

10. Refers to the age of your rig. Some campgrounds enforce a 10-year rule. This rule says you can’t reserve a spot if your RV is 10 years old or older.

222. This “rule” for RVing says: Travel no more than 200 miles per day. Stop every 2 hours and arrive by 2 p.m. Plan to stay 2 nights at each location.

333. A similar travel guideline to 222. The 333 rule suggests you travel no more than 300 miles a day, arrive before 3 p.m., and stay for a minimum of 3 days at each camping spot.

Beer-30. Time of day to relax, usually late afternoon, when RVers kick back and grab a cold one.

Can you think of other numbers that have a direct connection with RVing? Please share in the comments below.

