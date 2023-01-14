Friday, January 13, 2023

The numbers you should memorize as an RVer

By Gail Marsh
There are certain numbers that you’ll come to recognize the more you travel in your RV. Here is just a sampling.

1/2 to 2/3. Fractional numbers like these indicate how full your water tanks are at any given time.

3 to 6. Number of years generally recommended between RV tire replacement. (Of course, it depends on how much you drive in any given year and how the tires wear.)

11-8. The usual time frame for campground’s quiet hours. Neighborly RVers stay quiet during these hours.

10. Refers to the age of your rig. Some campgrounds enforce a 10-year rule. This rule says you can’t reserve a spot if your RV is 10 years old or older.

222. This “rule” for RVing says: Travel no more than 200 miles per day. Stop every 2 hours and arrive by 2 p.m. Plan to stay 2 nights at each location.

333. A similar travel guideline to 222. The 333 rule suggests you travel no more than 300 miles a day, arrive before 3 p.m., and stay for a minimum of 3 days at each camping spot.

Beer-30. Time of day to relax, usually late afternoon, when RVers kick back and grab a cold one.

Can you think of other numbers that have a direct connection with RVing? Please share in the comments below.

