Here are the top 5 complaints to the RV park office

By Nanci Dixon

We are park hosts in a huge regional park. There are a variety of things that make for not-so-happy campers. Have you ever wondered what campers complain about the most? Do other people share the same annoyances as you? We have answers.

Here are the top five complaints the campground office gets from campers at the park.

1. “My neighbors are too loud!”

The number one complaint to a camp office is that the camper’s neighbors are too loud. Campers will call the office when their neighboring campers are noisy, playing loud music, or shouting.

I am constantly amazed at how far the high pitch of a gaggle of screaming pre-teen girls can carry. Watch the noise level. Sometimes it is hard to tell how loud your music, outside TV or group is getting. Respect quiet hours.

2. “Those dogs are off-leash!”

It is frustrating when dog owners don’t follow the same rules. It’s unfair to one Fido, who so desperately wants to run free off-leash, that another Fido gets to break the campground rules and be off-leash. This is the second most common complaint.

No one wants to risk a dog bite or unruly dog entering their campsite. Keep your dogs leashed at all times. If you’re going to tie them up at the campsite, make sure that the leash won’t allow them to get to walkers passing by.

3. “Quiet those barking dogs!”

Sometimes campers will keep their dog(s) inside their RV while they go sightseeing for the day. You all know what happens next … the dog(s) bark all day. If there are complaints, the park office will call the owners and ask them to come back and take care of their dog(s). If the barking continues, barking dog owners may be asked to leave the park. Make sure your dogs are under control and not ceaselessly barking, in or out of the RV.

4. “My site isn’t level, and it’s too muddy!”

At the park we’re currently at, there are a number of sites that are as flat as a pancake, but there are also some that will raise the RV tires right off the ground. The best bet is to call the office ahead of time and ask for guidance on the most level sites. Some parks will list online how level sites are, and if there is enough room for slides to deploy. For muddy sites call ahead and ask about the general status of the ground if there has been a lot of rain. The park will generally accommodate a move if possible.

5. “Yuck! The restrooms are dirty!”

The restrooms at our park are scheduled to be cleaned three times a day, but, as you know, a lot can happen in between! Staff won’t know that they need cleaning again unless you call and tell them.

Please do your part to keep the restrooms and showers clean (that goes for laundry rooms, too, and other public facilities). Pick up any type of paper if you drop it, keep water in the shower and wipe up your own toothpaste, shampoo and soap spills. Wads of someone else’s hair are gross for anyone, so please discard!

##RVT968