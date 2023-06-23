RV Daily Tips. Friday, June 23, 2023

Issue 2150

Today’s thought

“Stuff your eyes with wonder. Live as if you’d drop dead in ten seconds. See the world. It’s more fantastic than any dream made or paid for in factories.” ―Ray Bradbury, “Fahrenheit 451”

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Hydration Day! Go drink some water! (Please.)

On this day in history: 1960: The first contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in the U.S.

Tip of the Day

Gray water tank can smell more than black. Here’s why and what to do about it

By Nanci Dixon

Who knew I could get so excited about flushing the gray and black water tanks? Okay, I know it is a bit odd, but as the designated tank flusher I am happy when the “gunk” comes out. While I am diligent about flushing out the black water with the built-in flush system, there was no built-in system for the gray water. When I complained to our RV tech about the smell when driving, he said that the gray water can smell worse than the black.

Why?

Find out here

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV’s step doesn’t retract when I close the door or start the engine. What to do?

Dear Dave,

My RV’s step no longer retracts when I close the door or start the engine. How can I fix it? —Ray, 2001 Triple E Signature

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Beat the summer heat and keep your fridge running smoothly with this fridge fan

My RV repair shop receives a common complaint from customers, and that is their RV refrigerator is not cooling well in the summer months. Today, I’ll talk about RV refrigerators’ poor air circulation, which causes a lengthy cool-down period and can spoil food. This is important to know as summer heat quickly approaches. The best solution? A fridge fan.

Continue reading

Video of the day

10 delicious ways to use canned biscuit dough in your RV

By Cheri Sicard

Canned biscuit dough can be an RV kitchen essential. There is so much you can do with it. While the video below by Nicole McLaughlin of My Recipes was not specifically created for RVers, the recipes in it are perfect for RVers because they use one of our favorite convenience foods. Give the short video a watch and you’ll discover some delicious and creative uses for canned biscuit dough.

Click here to watch (and maybe drool–Yum!)

Campground community centers are hidden gems

By Gail Marsh

The next time you go camping, be sure to check out the campground community center. Over the past few years, during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these facilities closed down for health reasons. But it’s time to rediscover this often-hidden gem. … Continue reading about all of their benefits here.

Reader poll

What is it for you, butter or margarine?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Can’t find the awning pull loop?

Time to open your awning? Sometimes finding the awning pull loop at the end of the strap can be difficult. Get a large, colorful carabiner like those used by climbers and sailors. The “snap lock” hardware makes it easier to find the end of the strap, and you can grab it with your awning hook. Find them at most big box stores. (Or, hey. How about at Amazon.com?)

20 Best Trail Mix Recipes

Trail mix and summer go hand in hand, and now that it’s summer, it’s snack time! Check out these 20 recipes from The Pioneer Woman’s website for making trail mix at home. They’re easy and delicious!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Squash With Balsamic Drizzle

by Sherri Williams from Crestview, FL

This summertime summer side dish is easy to make and so tasty. Grilling the summer squash and zucchini adds a slightly smoky flavor. The balsamic sauce, though, gives them a sweet and tart punch of flavor. It’s a delicious way to jazz up zucchini and squash.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The cost of living in the United States is more expensive than in 89% of countries in the world (11 out of 92), according to the website Expatistan.com.

*How many hot springs are there in the U.S., and which state has the most? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Lucy (mixed breed) loves to camp and explore every new campground we go to. Loves people but squirrels not so much. Definitely enjoys nap time on Mama’s lap!” —Eric Fernette

Leave here with a laugh

