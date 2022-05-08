New RVshare campground partnerships offer commissions for booking rental RV sites

Competition for those elusive open campsites might be getting a bit more intense after a recent announcement from a leading RV rental agency. RVshare, one of the largest peer-to-peer rental marketplaces, just announced a new campground partnership campaign that allows campground owners to earn revenues from RV bookings on RVshare.com.

In a posting on LinkedIn, RVshare stated, “We’re beyond thrilled to finally announce the launch of our Campground Partnership Program. For the first time ever, campground and RV park operators will be able to earn revenue from RV rental bookings—all while working together to make the experience for campers better than ever before.”

Campground owners and managers who opt in to the partnership program will receive commissions for RVshare bookings, and their parks will be featured at the top of the booking website’s “Top Campground” pages.

Rental RVs delivered right to the campsite

A new trend in peer-to-peer RV rentals involves having the RV delivered right to the renter’s campsite. The service is likely driven both by the desire of inexperienced renters to not get behind the wheel, along with rising fuel costs.

To help promote campsite RV delivery, campgrounds that sign up for the new RVshare program will be recommended as a “delivery-friendly” destination for renters. An RVshare Campground Partner badge will also be displayed on the participating campground’s website so renters will know the park accepts pre-delivered RV reservations.

Campgrounds with their own RV rental units will also be able to list them on RVshare for free, opening another avenue for extra income. Campgrounds in the program will also have access to list privately owned rentable RVshare RVs in their area on their park’s website.

“The RVshare Campground Partnership Program provides exposure for campgrounds among RVshare travelers, helps campgrounds consistently fill their RV campsites with RVshare rentals, and allows for a seamless booking experience for the consumer,” RVshare said in its LinkedIn announcement.

What do you think?

Is the new RVshare program a good thing? Do you think RV owners will be more likely to move RVshare renters to the front of the wait-list line because a commission is involved? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

You can find out more about this new program by clicking here.

RELATED

##RVT1051b