Friday, October 22, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeOut & About
Out & About

Out and About: What to do once you get there and why

By Scott Linden
0

The following one-minute “Out and About” segment is part of an ongoing series from RVtravel.com that appears throughout the day on Sirius XM Satellite Radio. Its platforms collectively reach more than 150 million listeners across all categories of digital audio – music, sports, talk, and podcasts – the largest reach of any digital audio provider in North America.

[Click on the white triangle for 60 seconds of tips and suggestions.]

By Scott Linden

This week on the RVTravel.com Sirius/XM satellite radio feature: “Ommm” and other excuses for exploring beyond the campsite. Find another dimension – and possibly, your inner “you” – on your next RV trip with these easy activities.

Previous articleBeginner’s Guide to RVing Newsletter Volume 2, Issue 125

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.