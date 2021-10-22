Some Mallard travel trailers recalled for wrong weight label

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Mallard Pathfinder travelers. The vehicle certification label does not have the correct Gross Axle Weight Rating (GAWR) listed. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 120, “Wheels and Rims-Other Than Passenger Cars.”

An incorrect GAWR information may cause the vehicle to be overloaded, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Heartland will mail new labels to owners, and dealers will replace them, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 13, 2021. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1023b