RV Daily Tips. Friday, October 22, 2021

Today’s thought

“A smooth sea never made a skilled sailor.” —Franklin D. Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Make a Dog’s Day!

On this day in history: 1883 – The Metropolitan Opera House in New York City opens with a performance of Gounod’s Faust.

Tip of the Day

Pet owners: Your pet’s toys are a vital part of their lives. Here’s why

The Humane Society says, “For dogs and other pets, toys are not a luxury, but a necessity.” You may have noticed a big change in the pet world within the past five years. During that time, almost every store, from grocery to department stores, expanded their pet toy aisle. And then came the pandemic! Pet adoptions soared as people began working from home and not socializing with others. Parents gave in to their kids who wanted a furry friend for company because the kids were home, away from friends, schooling via Zoom. In short, people were lonely. Pets filled an important gap in our lives. And pet toy sales boomed!

Vets and other animal specialists are pleased that pet owners are getting toys for their furry companions.

Here are some reasons why toys are good for your pet…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new CrossRoads RV Cruiser Aire 22RBS. As he reports, it has “a lot of things that they really got right,” and those include the kitchen and the implementation of the kng-sized bed. Learn more.

Is this your RV?

If it's yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, October 22, 2021. If it's yours you'll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn't your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven't already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why doesn’t my 3-way refrigerator work on 12-volt?

Dear Dave,

Our camper has a 3-way fridge which works great on LP and 120-volt, but on 12-volt it seems to work but doesn’t keep the fridge cool. Temps will start out at around 32 but heats up to 45-50 as we drive. It’s a Norcold N521 SUR. Is there any way to adjust the 12 volts to put out more heat? Thanks. —HT

Read Dave’s reply.

A fun way to solve problems with your RV!

This amazing Digital Inspection Endoscope makes discovering problems with your RV fun! This small two-camera endoscope with a viewing monitor allows you to see into tight, small, dark spaces to locate where problems might occur. Have mice? See where they’re coming in. Have a wire that has come loose? Peek at it and see where it needs to be tightened. Have a water leak? Find the source! Read more about this amazing device here. Every RVer needs one!

Is it a cottage or a camper? It’s both, and it’s real cute

Answer truthfully, have you ever seen a cuter, more charming camper? We already know the answer: No, you have not. We found this on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page but don’t know anything else about it. Do you? All we know is that it is darn cute and we’d love to have a morning coffee at that sweet table out front. Check it out!

Tiffin RV is a luxury motorhome manufacturer. Who owns the company? Find out.

Reader poll

Have you ever attended a World Series game?

Take a swing and tell us here.

Quick Tip

Read your manuals

Got a new RV? Take the time to sit down with all those manuals and read them through. Use a highlighter as you go to “accent” those tiny maintenance suggestions and requirements. Then go back and build your own logically ordered notebook – and give reference points back to the original manual. If you don’t have a manual for something in your RV, look it up online and print it out for future reference. Or just store it in your computer or on a mobile device where you can easily find it if you ever need it.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

F rom Dennis Gregory

Winnebago Sightseer

“This is one of the best floor plans to ever come out of Iowa. With all three slides in, you can still use the bathroom and shower, which can also be isolated on both ends. We’ve had it for 6 years and have put 30,000 miles on it, living in it for up to 4 months on the road. It’s a gas rig, and it does everything well including towing our 4000 lb. Jeep tug. The only complaint is we wish it had a larger refer, but we are not willing to lose the pantry to expand into that space. Otherwise, no complaints!”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The most fun online trivia games to play remotely

Gather a group of friends or family and have some fun playing virtual rounds of trivia with them! Here’s a list of places to do so.

Recipe of the Day

Best Ever Chinese Chicken

by Neena Shaw from Owensboro, KY

The whole Kitchen Crew fell in love with this dish. We loved the crunch of the cashews and the chunky, satisfying chicken. This one deserves a big gold star… and a Blue Ribbon!

Oh, this recipe sounds gooooood. Get it here.

Trivia

On average, Death Valley is the hottest place in the world. July is characteristically the hottest month with an average temperature of 116˚F. Quick question: Death Valley National Park is located mostly in which state — Nevada, Arizona, Utah or California? Answer below.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Tex is a 75-lb., 4-year-old Alaskan Husky who loves road trips and making new friends at dog parks.” —Joe & Georgia Otto

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Trivia answer: Death Valley National Park is mostly in California with a small piece in Nevada.

