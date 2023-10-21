Scrubba Bag—Laundry washboard in a bag for quick washes

Here is an RV gadget that will be of enormous interest to some solo travelers, boondockers, and van lifers, and be of zero interest to others. The Scrubba Bag portable “washing machine” can help you clean a few pieces of laundry (say, a T-shirt, socks, and underwear) anywhere.

First of all, let’s debunk the marketing strategy of calling it a “portable washing machine.” The Scrubba Bag is not a machine in any way, shape, or form. The secondary explanation on the Scrubba Bag website proves far more accurate. It is, in fact, a portable washboard in a bag. Small acrylic scrubbing nubs inside the bag help to gently scrub laundry clean while you agitate it.

Using the Scrubba Bag is easier and more effective than hand washing, but this is for quick washes when you can’t get to a laundry. It won’t replace a true washing machine or a trip to the laundromat. Families will also overwhelm its capabilities fast.

But then, it’s not made for those things.

Who is the Scrubba Bag good for?

Boondockers

Single campers with limited laundry

Tent campers, car campers, or those who stay in hotels

For best results

Do not overload. This is good for a day’s worth of socks, underwear, and a T-shirt. Or up to three T-shirts, or one pair of jeans.

Find a smooth flat spot for scrubbing.

Use detergent sparingly. The less you use, the less rinsing you will need. Be sure to use biodegradable soap, especially if rinsing outdoors.

Scrub gently with delicate fabrics.

How to wash clothes in the Scrubba Bag

Add clothing, laundry soap, and water to the bag.

Roll the top of the bag down and clip.

Use the valve on the side of the bag to remove air from the bag.

Agitate and scrub the bag for 30 seconds to 3 minutes, depending on soil level and amount of laundry.

Drain dirty water from bag.

Fill with rinse water and agitate.

Drain the water, wring out the clothes, and hang to dry.

What I especially liked about the Scrubba Bag

Handy lines and graphics on the outside of the bag let you know how much to fill the bag with both clothing and water. The simple washing instructions also adorn the outside of the bag.

The scrubbing nubs really do work as a portable washboard to help clean clothes in a way hand-washing clothes in the sink can’t.

It packs extremely small when not in use and weighs under a half-pound.

What can be improved?

At $55 for a small bag, the Scrubba Bag is not cheap, but it is well-made and should last for years.

As already mentioned, the amount of clothes you can wash at once is small.

It’s the nature of the beast, but once washed you will need to wring out the clothes. To do so effectively takes some hand strength, so those with arthritis be aware.

That said, judging from the 1000s of glowing reviews on Amazon, the Scrubba Bag has a large and loyal fan base. It’s not for everyone, but if it fits into your lifestyle, it can be a small, useful addition to your camping and RV supplies.

