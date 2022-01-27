Buying or selling a used RV? Here’s the latest on prices

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

While RV manufacturers and dealers are cheering, prices are worrisome for those buying RVs. There’s been a lot of interest in used RVs, and the prices for months have been in the stratosphere. If you’re buying or selling a used RV, you’ll want to know just what’s happening. Here’s the latest information from market watcher Black Book.

Two-month straight drop

January wholesale prices (determined by surveys of RVs sold at auction) have dropped for the second straight month. Chalking much of this up to colder, wintry weather, Black Book’s point man for the RV market says he isn’t surprised. “Specialty vehicles often see lower demand during the colder months,” says Eric Lawrence. However, “Motorhomes dropped more sharply than towables, but it’s noteworthy that their average age was two years older than last month.” That is, if you watched January auctions, and compared them to those in December, the average model year of motorhomes sold in January were 2009. In December, the rigs were newer, with a model year average of 2011.

But what about those prices? Motorhomes, on average, sold for $69,237. That’s down a whopping 12.6% in just a single month. Towables likewise saw a price slide: The average “under the gavel” price for a trailer was $20,520. Not as impressive as motorhomes’ slide, only down 4.1% from December. But stack these figures up against January 2021. At that time motorhomes averaged $55,072, and trailers could be had for $18,191.

What’s it mean for you?

If you’re buying or selling an RV, what’s it all mean? If you’re buying, now could be the time to start skulking RV dealerships or browsing the want ads. Of course, prices will vary across the country. But still, you should be in a more favorable position to bargain than months ago. Selling? Expect less demand. Auction markets were down in the total number of units sold: 15% fewer motorhomes, 13% fewer trailers. If you can “sit on it,” it might be best to wait for warmer weather to crank up interest in buyers.

