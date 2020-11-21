See a gadget you want to buy? Just take a photo, then order it

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

One of the favorite sessions at many RV rallies is the show-and-tell. Fellow RVers bring out their favorite gadgets to share. At a recent rally we attended someone showed a combination bug zapper and lantern. It was so small and practical, and the RVer doing the show-and-tell told us how useful it is.

“What’s it called?” “Where did you get that?” “How much did it cost” “How can I get one?”

If you just take a photo of it, the Lens button on Google Photos can answer all these questions for you. You can even follow a link where you can order it!

Watch the video to see how to do it.

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

##RVT975