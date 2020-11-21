Miss your sewing machine? This one was practically made for an RV!

By Nanci Dixon

When we became full-time RVers we got rid of a five-bedroom house and 40 years’ worth of stuff. Lots and lots of stuff. I liked to sew and had two sewing machines, one a 1940’s Necchi boat anchor in a cabinet and a smaller portable Brother machine. I could not envision hauling even the portable one around, so, sadly, out they went.

Within the first year in the RV, I missed them, particularly when my husband was asking for a rip mended or a button sewed on. The day he said he needed a pair of dress pants taken in, I gave in. I needed a sewing machine. I started looking for a lightweight, very small option.

I was delighted to find beginners’ (read: kids’) sewing machines on Amazon. I did have to read the descriptions and reviews carefully as some didn’t go in reverse, had only one stitch length, ran on batteries only, or had bad reviews.

I settled on this little one. It fits on our closet shelf, only weighs a few pounds, and can zig-zag, reverse, and straight stitch. It’s an impressive little machine! Now, don’t get me wrong. In no way is it as robust as a “real” machine and threading can be a bit finicky, but it does quick mends, hems, and the occasional blown-out seam.

If you have someone special in your life who has been missing their machine, this might make a great gift…

##RVT975