Kwikee Entry Steps repair diagnosis and maintenance tips

My repair facility recently worked on 2019 Entegra Vision. The customer had one issue for us to fix: their Kwikee Entry Steps.

Complaint

Customer states that the entry steps were intermittently not going in and out and progressively got worse. The steps finally quit working altogether and have remained in the same position. Check and advise.

Cause

Bad motor and gearbox.

Notes from the technician: Found the fuse was blown. Replaced the fuse and freed the step motor and gearbox. With the actuator disconnected, ran the assembly and used a voltage meter to test. Noted voltage would drop from 12.6 to 11.9. Used an amp clamp and found the motor pulling 18 amps and then blowing the fuse. Hooked the actuator back up and had the assembly pull the step. Found the gearbox skipping and finally blowing the fuse. Need to remove and replace the step motor and gearbox with new.

Cure

Removed and replaced the motor and gearbox with new ones. Function tested entry steps multiple times. All is OK at this time.

Price breakdown

Labor: $350.00

Parts: $262.74

Freight: $12.50

Sales Tax: $21.68

Total: $646.92

Prevention and maintenance

My first recommendation is pretty obvious: Make sure you are not driving the vehicle with the entry step in the extended position. Driving with the step extended puts you at risk for impact damage, and it can cause major damage to the entry step and the coach (not to mention objects or people nearby).

Do not hold the switch in for longer than it takes to either extend or retract the step or damage to the motor will result.

My repair facility takes in 3 to 5 units on a daily basis. I often see customers open their door and immediately walk up or down their steps without allowing enough time for the steps to fully extend. Allowing enough time for your steps to extend is vital to extend their life.

Step assembly lubrication. Lubricate all moving parts (bearings, pivot points, slides, clevis pin, and drive linkage ball) every 30 days with a good-quality moisture and heat-resistant penetrating grease. Kwikee KwikLube Spray Grease is specially formulated to lubricate Kwikee Electric Steps. Silicone lubricants and WD-40 are NOT recommended for use. These have a tendency to evaporate and dry the mating surfaces which leaves them vulnerable to the elements.

with a good-quality moisture and heat-resistant penetrating grease.

Support documents

Do you have Kwikee entry steps and need more information? Lippert has a wonderful resource of support documentation. Click HERE to obtain manuals, quick reference sheets, technical information and videos.

