RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Issue 2023

“Heard melodies are sweet, but those unheard, are sweeter” ―John Keats

On this day in history: 1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as X-rays. The achievement earned Röntgen the first Nobel Prize in Physics in 1901.

Use the off-season wisely to get ready for next season’s trips

By Gail Marsh

When is the best time to think about camping? When the temp drops, winter winds howl, and the thought of another dreary day is making you stir crazy! The “off-season” can be the perfect time to prepare for the upcoming camping months. After all, there are trips to plan, an RV to organize, recipes to research, and more!

Plan that trip

Even if you are a full-timer, you may want to think about traveling to a new-to-you place this year. Never been to the mountains? Maybe this is the year to go! Haven’t seen the East Coast or Maine? Put it on your “To-Do list.” Want to attend this year’s family reunion or see the old home place in the Midwest? Now is the time to plan.

Use your favorite app to plan your trip. Many apps offer not only preferred routes to take but also provide information about campgrounds, scenic views, and special places along your way. Here’s an in-depth article about the best RV trip planner apps and tools.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why does RV’s rear furnace work but front one blows cold air?

Dear Dave,

My RV has two propane furnaces. The rear one works fine, but the front one blows cold air only. Any suggestions? Thanks. —Ray, 2001 Triple E Signature

In the RV Shop with Dustin

Kwikee Entry Steps repair diagnosis and critical maintenance tips

My repair facility recently worked on a 2019 Entegra Vision. The customer had one issue for us to fix: their Kwikee Entry Steps.

Complaint

Customer states that the entry steps were intermittently not going in and out and progressively got worse. The steps finally quit working altogether and have remained in the same position. Check and advise.

Video of the day

6 places to find RV water on the road

This useful video below from Robin Barrett at Creativity RV contains great advice for all RVers, but is especially important for those of us who try to avoid commercial campgrounds as much as possible.

In it, Robin shares her six most important tips for finding water to fill your RV’s tanks, no matter where you roam. Most of her sources will even give you potable water free!

This app lets you read historical markers without even stopping

By Chris Guld, GeeksOnTour.com

From the Oregon Trail in Wyoming, to George Washington’s boyhood home in the Chesapeake, we’ve driven by a lot of historical markers in our motorhome this summer. I’m always curious when I see the sign, but rarely enough to pull over. So, I use the app called “Explore Here.”… I’ve been impressed with how complete it is. Read all about it here.

How often do you use swear words?

Quick Tip

Tip on fridge temps/temperature sensor

By George Bliss

I’ll not start with “Do you travel with your fridge on or off while you’re driving down the road?” That’s another campfire question that can never be answered to everyone’s satisfaction. Much like if you’re a hunter, then, “Which is the best deer rifle?” Either way, anytime of day, when you’re traveling it’s nice to be able to determine that your fridge is staying cool enough so the contents don’t spoil. Many of us use a wireless indoor/outdoor thermometer when we camp. I place the sending unit for mine on the frame rail of my 5th wheel behind my entry steps. It’s out of the way of direct sunlight and I see it when I fold in my steps before heading down the road. I move that from the frame rail and put it in the fridge. I then take the receiver part, which hangs just inside near my camper door, and place that in my truck. This allows me to monitor the fridge temperature all day long.

Beginning RVing: The Basics

Do most RV parks allow dogs? Most do, but there are rules to follow. Here’s the scoop.

Recipe of the Day

Bread and Butter Pickles

by Barbara Alden from Bolivar, MO

Homemade pickles are delicious on a burger, a sandwich, or even just to munch on. We loved the pleasant, tart taste of these. They’re crunchy, sweet, and sour. You taste a slight hint of apple cider vinegar. Easy to make, these bread and butter pickles will be a staple in your fridge. The longer they sit in their juices, the better they get.

Trivia

Mount Rushmore is predicted to erode 1 inch every 10,000 years.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

"We adopted Sophie from Proverbs 12:10 Pet Rescue and away we went on our first trip! What a great little traveler and she loves the RV life! She is a social butterfly and loves meeting all the people and pets!" —Karen Bates

