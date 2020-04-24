Many places you can shop for huge savings right now

Since most retail stores are closed, many have turned to their online stores to promote huge sales. If you are in the market for something new for yourself or your RV, now may be a good time to buy.

Here are some stores having big sales right now:

Backcountry:

Take 20% off one item with code 20FULLPRICE.

Bass Pro Shops:

Save up to 50% at the Outdoor Authority Sale, April 16-29. Free two-day delivery on orders of $50 or more.

Cabela’s:

Save up to 50% at the Outdoor Authority Sale, April 16-29. Free two-day delivery on orders of $50 or more.

Columbia:

25% off “almost everything!” And there is a separate 50% off sale too.

Dick’s Sporting Goods:

Flash Sale! Some items up to 50% off. 40% off select outdoor essentials. Free shipping on orders over $49.

Eddie Bauer:

Take 40% off your entire purchase and an extra 50% off clearance with code APRIL50. Free shipping on orders over $49.

Gander RV & Outdoors:

Season Opener Sale! Save up to 50% on hunting, fishing and camping gear.

Garmin:

Get Fit Sale. Huge savings and free ground shipping on orders of $25 and up.

Keen:

25% off select footwear styles.

Lonely Planet:

Buy two travel guides, get the third free!

Mountain Hardwear:

25% off sitewide and free shipping.

Nikon:

Take every online class for free!

REI:

Inside/Outside Sale through April 27. And save 50% on all clothing at the REI Outlet.

Sportsman’s Guide:

Get out and camp sale! Save up to $50.

