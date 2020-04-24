RV Education 101: Establishing your RV’s pivot point

By Mark Polk

RV EDUCATION 101

A short tech tip by RV Education 101’s Mark Polk

It doesn’t matter if you are driving a motorhome or towing a trailer, every vehicle has a pivot point. The pivot point is a fixed point on the vehicle at which the vehicle rotates around when making a turn. It sounds more complicated than it is.

If it is a vehicle, like a truck or a motorhome with two axles, the pivot point is the center of the rear axle. If it is a tandem axle, like a travel trailer or 5th wheel trailer, the pivot point for the trailer is at the center of the two axles.

The thing to take away from this is: if an object, for example a gas pump, is located at the center of your pivot point, or behind your pivot point you can turn in the direction of the object and not hit it. If on the other hand, the object is ahead of the pivot point and you turn in the direction of the object you can hit it.

Note: This of course is dependent on the distance you are away from the object too, as you start making the turn.

