Campground shower house tips and etiquette for the best experience

I will always choose to shower in our RV, but we camp in as many state, COE and regional parks as possible that don’t have water or sewer hookups. Some folks just don’t use their showers and find them better for storage than showering. That means braving whatever condition the campground shower houses are in.

Have a simple shower kit

After years of RVing, we do have a system. We keep backpacks in the RV and find them versatile and very handy. We use them for lunches when hiking, visiting places for a few days, and for day trips in the car. Also, we load one up with crayons and paper for the grandkids when exploring. Most of all, we use them for carting stuff to and from the shower house.

Towels, water sandals, wash cloths, clothes, soap, shampoo and RV keys all fit in the backpacks and can hang on a hook rather than sitting on a dubious bench.

We carry our soap in easy, self-draining soap boxes. They can hang in the shower and with different colors we know which one belongs to who. We even have a different color for our granddaughter when she comes along.

My husband loves his body wash and he just squeezes it into his wash cloth before he leaves the motorhome.

Shower shoes are an absolute must! I don’t know who has been in the shower before or if their feet have been crawling with fungus—public shower stall floors can be nasty. That goes for the changing area too.

Braving a campground public shower house

I like to shower in the RV the best, but I will brave an RV park shower before a mini bucket bath. I am picky about cleanliness, and although I don’t bring Lysol spray in the backpack, I have thought about it.

Tips for a comfortable shower

Wear water shoes or shower sandals.

Hang your items rather than setting them on the floor or bench.

Turn water on right away to get hot water started.

Putting your elbows against the walls for balance instead of using flat hands picks up less “gunk.”

Check cleaning times and go after they have been freshly cleaned.

Go with the flow… literally! Everyone has a different definition of “clean.” The teenage kids hired for cleaning usually have a different sense of clean than the more experienced camp hosts. But not all the time…

If the shower house is really cold, I have been known to dress in the shower stall!

Shower etiquette

Leave no trace—that includes hair in the drain. Clean it up!

Keep it clean for the next person.

Take all your stuff out including bits of soap, clothing price tags, and empty bottles.

Make sure the water is completely turned off.

Be conscious of anyone waiting and get in and get out quickly—this is not the time for a luxurious deep steam clean.

Dyeing hair is frowned upon in public showers and is much better if you do it at home, in your RV or at your hairdresser.

If something is broken or the shower area is dirty, tell management.

I love to camp in spacious and natural public parks, and enduring a little bit of “public” is a small price to pay.

