Need more space in the RV kitchen? These will save you space, time and money

By Kate Doherty

Like to bake or cook but don’t have room for bulky bakeware? These might be the perfect small-space solution and give you more space in the RV kitchen.

Professional chefs have been using silicone baking sheets for years. They’re great for making everything from high-temperature sticky candy to cookies you don’t want to burn on the bottom. Silicone baking sheets earn their reputation of easy to use and store. And cleanup is a breeze – just use soap and water.

Whether it’s Toll House chocolate chip cookies or reheating a piece of pizza, these baking sheets work equally well in the convection oven and microwave – a major advantage over metal bakeware. And you can take them from the freezer right to the oven. They’ll withstand temperatures up to 480° F.

I use the small sheet for quick reheating in the microwave and when using the convection oven, as it fits perfectly on the ceramic turntable.

More uses for silicone baking sheets

1. The silicone baking sheets replace parchment paper and/or aluminum foil – and you don’t have to grease them.

2. They save space and make your kitchen more eco-friendly.

3. The ruler guides make spacing and portions similar, especially when making candy and cookies.

4. Use a second sheet on top to roll or knead dough, or for keeping the dough from puffing.

5. When traveling, they will keep items on your counter from sliding if placed beneath.

What can I make on them?

As mentioned, cookies, candy, chocolate designs, etc.

2. Pizza. Get rid of those big, bulky baking sheets. You don’t need them anymore with a silicone baking sheet!

3. Roasted veggies (including potatoes!).

4. Meat and/or seafood. Throw your salmon fillets and your asparagus on the same mat. Voila!

These sheets may not improve your culinary skills, but they will certainly reduce the use of bulky bakeware. Saving space in your RV, saving money (think of all that foil, parchment paper and money on bakeware you’ll save!), and making cleanup easier? What could be better? You can find all types (and shapes and sizes) of silicone baking mats here.

