RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Issue 1557

Today’s thought

“Be yourself; no base imitator of another, but your best self. There is something which you can do better than another. Listen to the inward voice and bravely obey that. Do the things at which you are great, not what you were never made for.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Artichoke Hearts Day!

On this day in history: 1802 – The Army Corps of Engineers is established to found and operate the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Tip of the Day

Why you should exercise your RV generator and how to do it

By Mark J. Polk, RV Education 101

If your RV has an onboard generator set, or you use a portable generator set around the house, this video will be helpful.

The video explains why and how to exercise your generator set. Fuel-related problems are the number one reason for exercising the generator, but there are other reasons, too. Moisture buildup can result in damage to the generator. When you exercise the generator, it heats the generator windings and eliminates moisture. And, it helps lubricate the engine seals and internal components, which can prevent carbon buildup. Continue reading and watch the video.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new MeerKat Ultra Light Travel Trailer. As he reports, “The MeerKat is a very light garage-able trailer that weighs only 920 pounds. The company claims it makes it towable by almost every four-cylinder car on the market.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of Mountain View Adventure Vehicles? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Leave the RV behind! Camp in a cave!

Looking for an unusual camping experience, one you can talk about later for years? How about spending the night in a cave? You can do just that through September 30 at Oklahoma’s Alabaster Caverns State Park. It’s one of the largest natural gypsum caves in the world open to the public and the only gypsum show cave in the United States. The cost to camp overnight is $45 (but let’s be real, the experience is priceless). Read more.

Yesterday’s featured article: What to do when encountering a bear in the woods

TONIGHT! RVelectricity: Ask the Expert with Will Russell from SmartPlug

Join Mike Sokol TONIGHT, March 16, at 8 p.m. Eastern time for his Ask the Expert live stream interview with Will Russell from SmartPlug. Sign up for a YouTube reminder here.

Quick Tip

Seal the windows

Many RV windows are only sealed to the side of the coach by a small foam gasket. These can fail under certain circumstances, allowing the wall to leak and causing delamination and rot problems. To fix this, use window and door silicone sealant where the window and wall meet. A small bead will do, and be sure to tool it properly so it looks right!

Website of the day

7 ancient ruins to explore in U.S. National Parks

If you’re suddenly feeling a bit old, you certainly won’t after scrolling through this list. Check out these incredible ancient ruins you can explore in U.S. National Parks.

Is triple towing legal? Is it safe? Should you do it? All those questions answered right here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 25 percent say having cell service in a campground is critical

• 19 percent say they were at the top of their class in high school

• 12 percent travel in their RV alone

Recent poll: Is RVing Australia or New Zealand on your bucket list?

Trivia

Spend too much time on the toilet? The average person spends three months of their lifetime sitting on the pot. That’s a lot of time!

*Speaking of toilets (sorry, folks) did you see yesterday’s trivia? We tell you where you can use the bathroom while admiring a piece of the real Berlin Wall. And nope, it’s not in Berlin.

New book for camping areas managed by the NPS

This recently published book from The Ultimate Public Campground Project describes 2,241 camping areas across the United States that are managed by the National Park Service. If you’re looking for new places to camp, this is the book for you. The project has been growing since 2008 and now has a website and an app too. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Jasper and Yoda.” —Mike Mountain

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

I was at a bookstore this past weekend and saw a book titled, “How to Solve 50% of Your Problems.” I bought two.

