Silverado trucks recalled for spare tire issue

General Motors (GM) is recalling certain 2019-2021 GMC Sierra 1500 and Silverado 1500 vehicles equipped with certain accessory road tires and a 17″ spare tire. The 17″ spare tire provided with the vehicle is not compatible for use with the accessory wheels, which can cause the anti-lock brake system (ABS) to not function properly under certain conditions.

An ABS system that does not function properly can increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will provide a new 17″ spare tire and wheel assembly that is compatible with the accessory wheels, free of charge. Dealers will also apply a new spare tire information label, and provide owners with an owner’s manual insert clarifying which spare tire to use with the accessory road tires and with the 17″ original tires. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 31, 2022. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-800-462-8782 or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782. GM’s number for this recall is N212346510.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).