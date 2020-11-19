Really? Does your RV’s bathroom sink drain into the sewer tank?

Most RVers assume the sinks in their RV drain exclusively into a gray holding tank. The toilet, most RVers believe, drains exclusively into the black (sewer) tank. But is that always true? In this eight-minute interview by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury with RV waste systems authority Doug Swarts of Drainmaster.com, you’ll learn that sometimes the bathroom sink does, in fact, drain into the black tank.
Doug even points out that at least one manufacturer drains the liquids from the sink, shower and toilet into the same tank!
While it may be no big deal to most RVers where the water in their bathroom sink drains, to some it can, indeed, be a big deal when conservation of liquid waste is important — as in boondocking, when every ounce of waste liquid matters.
After you watch the video, please answer our brief poll directly below the video. Do you know where the water in your bathroom sink drains?
Okay, would you now please take our survey. Thanks.
I know that my shower drains into my grey tank. The reason I know that is that my grey tank is the fastest to fill. And because I can’t imagine a floor plan layout that has the bathroom sink very far from the shower, I feel fairly sure that most bathroom sinks also drain into the grey tank, but I don’t know for certain. It wouldn’t be very hard to find out; simply turn on the water in the bathroom sink and let it run while occasionally checking the tank gauges until the gray or the black gauge registers an increase. Or, if the grey tank is empty, open the grey tank drain valve, turn on the sink water, and see if it comes out the tank drain. If not, it must be going into the black tank.
Can you provide a transcript for these types of articles? I can read about it a lot faster than watching a video and it saves bandwidth.
Thanks,
Trent