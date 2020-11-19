Press release: Winnebago debuts 2021 EKKO Class C motorhome

Winnebago, one of the largest RV manufacturers, has announced its next generation of products. Notable among the new model RVs is the compact EKKO Class C motorhome. Here, from a lightly edited news release (to remove gushy superlatives), is the basic information:

The EKKO is a compact Class C motorhome designed for the modern-day adventurer with large holding tanks, solar panels, and optional lithium batteries to help unlock the power of off-grid camping.

“The EKKO delivers an intentional off-road look with clean, sharp-angled edges and minimal exterior graphics,” said Brian Hazelton, Senior Vice President, Winnebago-brand RVs. “Built on the all-wheel drive Ford Transit chassis, this new model has the capability to take you to places previously unthinkable for a Class C.”

The EKKO is available in two different floor plans (22A, 24C). Additional off-grid features include:

• Unparalleled storage for a coach of its size – most notably a heated rear gear garage with three access points to store outdoor gear, equipment and accessories.

• An optional pop-top feature (22A) that provides additional sleeping for guests that can comfortably sleep two adults.

• All-season insulation providing the opportunity to extend the camping season.

