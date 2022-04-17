No way would I ever sleep in this!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

There is no way I would ever sleep in this tent the way it’s shown here. I’d have nightmares all night long that the car’s emergency brake had failed, and the car rolled backward, and the tent collapsed, and I fell to my death on the other side of the tiny wall. I’ve had a lot of dreams in my life about falling, and I’m not into the real thing.

If someone offered me $1,000 to spend the night in this tent, I would not do it. I wouldn’t do it for $2,000. Maybe $20,000, because that’s a lot of money. But, still, I don’t know.

And how the heck do you get up into this? With a ladder? What if the ladder falls? I guess you could jump out — and if you’re 20 years old, fine. But when you are a person of advanced age with old bones like me? Not good. And what if you need to get up in the middle of the night to pee? And what if the wind starts blowing? Geez…

I know this picture is just to draw attention to the tent. But, still, I think it’s a pretty stupid way to do it. And the other thing, wouldn’t you bounce around every time you turned over? No way would you want to sleep with another person in this.

What if the cord broke or a knot came loose?

I’m not buying this tent and even if someone bought it for me, I’m not sleeping in it unless it’s on the ground. No way!

Would you? What do you think?

##RVT1048b