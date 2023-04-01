Saturday, April 1, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Slide out roof EternaBond tape failure… and fix

By Dustin Simpson
0

Follow Dustin at his shop, California RV Specialists, during an inspection of a 2019 Winnebago Minnie Plus, as he finds the cause of water leaking into the interior of the unit with the slide out in the out position during rain.

While inspecting the unit, Dustin discovered that the 2-inch EternaBond tape was coming loose around the screws and making small channels that were allowing water to get past the slide out flange and leak through the fascia.

He also discovered multiple areas on the slide out flanges and fixtures where sealants had separated, putty was bleeding out, there were voids and gaps, and aged sealant had come loose.

Dustin’s recommended steps:

  • Clean up old EternaBond surfaces with a low-grade body solvent.
  • Remove any loose tape or areas of concern.
  • Apply 4-inch EternaBond tape over the original, splitting the difference between the flange surface and going beyond the old EternaBond tape surface.

Watch the whole process in these two videos below:

Part 1

Part 2

Here is a link for Quick Roof Extreme White 4″ x 25′ for slide out roof seams. The tapes are available in white or black, and they come in 4” – 6” widths and 12.5 ft., 25 ft., and 50 ft. lengths.

Also there is 2″-wide EternaBond tape to do this repair. It is offered in the following colors:

And here is a link for slide out rubber seal conditioner treatment. Dustin likes this one because it comes as a hand spray bottle so it can be used inside on the slide out seals and you can control it better.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

Dustin owns and operates California RV Specialists, an independent RV repair shop located in Lodi, CA. He thrives on sharing his knowledge and enthusiasm of RV repair and maintenance with his team, customers, and virtual friends.

Be sure to check out his YouTube channel, where he shares what’s going on in the shop and the product offerings in the store. Dustin is also very active on Facebook. Join his group, RV Repairs and Tips – What’s in the shop!

Dustin proudly operates the business alongside his wife, Ashley; but the true pair that run the show are their Boston Terriers, Arvie and Hitch.

##RVT1098

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
Satisfy your sweet tooth; these Northeastern candy stores are a treat!
Next article
“Max psi” on tire sidewall. What does it really mean?

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE