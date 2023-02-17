Making these small changes will make a big difference when RVing

Ever feel like you’re in a rut? You know … same ol’, same ol’. I never thought it possible, but you can get into a rut when RVing. The good news? You can make small changes. And small changes can make a big difference to your RVing experience.

Change up the route

We’ve been fortunate to travel to Florida for the past several winters. Our RV has made it possible to enjoy warm days filled with sunshine. It’s been great! All except the drive to and from the Sunshine State. You see, we’ve taken the exact same route for years now. It’s a fairly direct route and the roads are no worse or better than those we travel at other times of the year. The thing is, we no longer enjoy the journey as we have in the past. Our “Whoo-hoo!” has become “Ho hum.” We’re definitely in a rut.

So, one small change we plan to make is to research and drive a different route to Florida. We have several choices, and none will significantly add to the trip’s total mileage. In changing up our travel route we’ll get to see different cities and new-to-us attractions, and experience different campgrounds, too.

If you make an annual trip, perhaps a change in your travel route is one small thing you can do that will help make your RV trip exciting once again.

Get to know your fellow campers

Another small change you can make that will keep RVing interesting is to talk to fellow campers. My husband naturally does this. It’s in his nature to approach others and strike up a conversation. I tend to be more reserved and introverted (more on how we deal with that here) and I think I’ve been missing out by not talking more to those we meet while camping.

Last year, for instance, I was walking past another RVer’s site. Little children were playing outside and I said, “Hello.” I hadn’t noticed the children’s grandfather sitting nearby, but he jumped up and replied, “Hello to you!” We spoke only briefly, but in the days that followed, I got to know his fascinating story.

Raul immigrated to the U.S. in his teens, raised a family while working in the sugar industry, and recently retired. He purchased his RV and now fills his days with travel and helping out with family.

I cheered Raul on as he attempted to teach his 4-year-old grandson how to ride a two-wheeler. He showed me how to cut a hole in a coconut and drink its juice. A friendship formed over a bicycle and a coconut and brief conversations. The small change of talking to fellow RVers made a big difference for me on that trip. I intend to continue this change as we travel in the future.

The extra day

Another small change that has made a big impact on the way we RV is taking an extra day. Here’s what I mean: We plan to stay in a location for one night only to discover that there are many things we’d like to see and do before we leave. We’ve attempted to cram a marathon of tours, hikes, and attractions into our one scheduled day, only to find we’re exhausted and still haven’t seen or done it all.

I realize that schedules may demand otherwise, but being retired means our schedule is quite flexible. A small change I hope we continue to make is taking that occasional extra day. Those additional hours enable us to more thoroughly explore an area at a reasonable pace. Yes, we may need to extend our campground reservation, and we might arrive a day late at our final destination, but if it means we can see and do more, it’ll be worth it.

We used to tell ourselves, “We can always come back sometime.” The problem is that we never seem to go back. You don’t know when circumstances like ill health, family issues, or finances will impact your ability to travel. That’s why taking an extra day now and then makes sense to me.

So, there you have it. Three small changes we’ve made and hope to continue. I realize everyone RVs differently and I’d love to hear about small changes you’ve made to make RVing more enjoyable, too. Please share them in the comments.

