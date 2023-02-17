This sticky Seattle location is a very strange place to visit

My husband and I are traditional, regular folks. We generally enjoy taking our RV to “normal” places, like the mountains or the beach. We like visiting historical venues, museums, and natural wonders, too. Like I said, “normal.” Most of the time, that is. But once in a while, we’ll take a break from normal. Like the time we visited a famous fudge location. That was a digression from our normal selves. You can read about our visit here.

So much more!

Turns out there are many, many far-from-normal places out there. And while we may not plan an entire trip around any one unique place, it is fun to include a few weird attractions on our way to our normal destinations. We figure if we’re in the area, why not check them out?

Seattle’s Gum Wall

My husband and I are both retired teachers. As such, we have mixed feelings about this quirky attraction. We feel mysteriously drawn to the Gum Wall, and at the same time mildly disgusted by this unusual destination. Not even a combined 80+ years of teaching could prepare us for this mind-blowing sight.

The famous Gum Wall is in an alleyway just below downtown Seattle’s famous Pike Place Market. The unusual attraction began in the 1990s as someone stood in line waiting for an improv show at the Market Theater to begin. An unidentified person stuck a wad of gum to the alley wall as they waited. Over time, others began to add their gum to the wall, too.

How much gum is there? One cleaning, in 2015, removed well over 2,500 pounds of gum! Don’t worry, though. Folks continued the sticky tradition, and the wall is once again a colorful sight to see.

Address: 1428 Post Alley, Seattle, Washington 98101. Here’s the gum wall’s Wikipedia page if you want to learn more about this grimy attraction.

What quirky or unusual site(s) have you visited? Tell us in the comments below.

