Smallest 5th wheel trailer? If not, close to it!

This cute little fifth wheel micro camper could be yours! And you can pull it with a tiny truck, or just any ol’ putt putt four cylinder car. Okay, technically it’s not a fifth wheel trailer, but it sure looks like one.
And best of all, it’s for sale until Saturday evening on eBay. The starting bid price is $1,750: maybe you could get it for that. But heck, it’s worth even more just for the sake of conversation.
“This used to be pulled behind an air-cooled VW. Could be pulled behind a trike. Fits in the bed of a full sized 8′ truck bed with the tail gate down,” the owner says.
“It has its own 12-volt exterior lighting system. It’s so narrow you can see the brake lights and turn signals of the vehicle so its legal to pull as is, turn the lights on when the sun goes down. It’s the only thing like it, so ‘you will never find another.'” Check it out on eBay. Very cool!
