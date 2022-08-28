News for RVers Issue 1067, Sunday edition

Welcome to RVtravel.com, the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Sunday, August 28, 2022

Featured articles

California phasing out gas-powered vehicles: What does its mean for RVers?

Earlier this week, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) enacted new rules with huge implications. Come 2035, with few exceptions, only new “zero emissions” cars and pickups can be sold in the Golden State. That will include many Class C motorhomes. By 2045, most Class A motorhome sales will see the same fate. The only “gas burning” engine vehicles exempted from the ban will be “plug-in hybrid” units that will still be allowed under the 2035 ban. What will happen to RVers? What about other related services that could have a deep impact under the new regulations? Learn more in this report from Russ and Tiña De Maris.

Which state has the worst drivers? New report ranks them all

For the fifth year in a row, Smart Asset has produced a report showing the states with the worst drivers. (Did the East Coast just pop into your head? Yes, for us too. But you may be surprised…) To find these states, Smart Asset considered four metrics: the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven and, lastly, how often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket.” Fascinating, huh? Continue reading to see where the state you’re in ranks.

Campground Crowding: ‘Truck stops are more inviting than some campgrounds!’

RV sales have skyrocketed and more people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before! In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers remind us that flexibility and advance planning help to get campground reservations, while some RVers are lamenting the idea that the next generation of RVers won’t be able to enjoy RVing as previous generations have. There are complaints about “clueless campers,” as well as the fact that staying at a truck stop might be better than a campground. Read more.

COMING NEXT MONTH

A new weekly newsletter: RV Tech Talk. The nation's leading experts on RV repair and maintenance will discuss, both in writing and in live online discussions, what you need to know to keep your RV in top condition and to troubleshoot problems. Hosted by Dave Solberg.

Today's RV review…

Smart ForTwo camper conversion. Is it Smart?

Tony writes, “Typically what I show you is something you can go out and buy somewhere. But today, we have one of the most ridiculous things I’ve seen. And I’ve seen some ridiculous things. Today we’re looking at a one-off conversion of a Smart ForTwo into an off-road camper complete with four-wheel drive and a lifted suspension. Why? Why not?!” [Tony had fun with this one, including the chart.]

Read more

Read all other RV reviews

That was the RV week that was

August 21–27, 2022

Indiana Republicans met on Saturday, August 20, to nominate a successor to the late Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN). Walorski died in an automobile accident on August 3. The party delegates chose Rudy Yakym, a legislative aide to Walorski, for the November ballot after he was endorsed by the late Indiana congresswoman’s husband. Rep. Walorski was a prominent advocate for the RV industry, a significant industrial presence in Elkhart, in Indiana’s Second Congressional District.

A nonprofit organization in Snohomish County, Wash. (just north of Seattle and home to RVtravel.com), is buying used RVs and giving them to local homeless people. Angel Resource Connection has given RVs to 11 individuals and families over the past year-and-a-half. Participants in the program must be fully sober and have some source of reliable income. Angel Resource Connection pays the first and last month’s rent, then negotiates an affordable rent with an RV park which the homeowner will pay in the future. The wait for traditional affordable housing in Snohomish County is three to five years.

Stable global oil prices and modest domestic demand for gasoline led pump prices to fall five cents in the past week to $3.90 a gallon, according to AAA. “Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries.”

The Escapees RV Club has announced a mobile app designed for its members. Members will be able to update their account information, view their membership cards, contact the member services team, access member directories, view the Escapees event calendar, and more. And, for those who use Escapees mail-forwarding service, that service will be managed through the app, as well.

The Arizona woman, 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri, who went missing last week in Zion National Park has been found dead in the Virgin River, about six miles from where she was swept away by floodwaters. Agnihotri was hiking with friends through The Narrows, one of the park’s most popular hikes, when she was swept downstream. The heartbreaking conclusion came after four days of searching by more than 170 emergency responders.

More than 25 million households plan to camp over the Labor/Labour Day Holiday according to the KOA Monthly Research Report for August. The report also showed that 34% of campers had replaced other vacation plans with camping due to inflation. Difficulties with air travel have also reflected positively on camping, with 31% of campers taking more or longer camping trips due to flight challenges.

On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. Responding rangers located the body of a 44-year-old male approximately 200 ft. below the rim. The visitor was off-trail when he accidentally fell off the edge. Be careful!

As of yesterday, the Bureau of Land Management has further restricted certain public activities on BLM-managed lands in Coos, Douglas, and Curry counties, Oregon, to prevent human-caused fire and reduce wildfire potential. Campfires are now only allowed at the BLM’s Edson Creek, Loon Lake, and East Shore campgrounds. Elsewhere, campfires or any other type of open fire, including the use of charcoal briquettes, is prohibited. It’s pretty much the same in parts of Washington state, where the prohibiting of building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal briquette fires, is now in effect in the following counties: Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman, and Yakima.

The results of a new study for the campground industry showed that 59% of respondents indicated that their ideal length of stay of their RVer guests would be from 4-7 nights, which is well above the typical length of stay they are seeing, which ranges from 2-3 nights. Forty-one percent of small parks (100 sites or less) are interested in adding more cabins and developing more glamping accommodation units.

A 40-year-old man was arrested in Salt Lake City, UT, after setting his motorhome on fire. Police received a call on Thursday, just after 11 a.m., from a woman reporting someone they knew to be experiencing a “mental crisis.” The woman told police the owner had set the vehicle on fire using gasoline. The man was arrested and taken into custody. He was then transported to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Two campgrounds east of Yellowstone National Park have finally fully reopened after sustaining heavy damage during the historic flood event of June 13. Crews have been steadily working to reopen the two Shoshone National Forest campgrounds that were most impacted by the flood—the Wapiti and Big Game camp areas between Cody and Yellowstone, which are popular with both residents and visitors.

FMCA, a membership club of North American RVers, drew about 650 member coaches to its just-completed national rally in Lincoln, Nebraska. That’s about half the turnout for last year’s summer gathering in Gillette, Wyoming. The organization of older RVers has experienced declining crowds since the last recession in 2008. Its largest rally ever was in 1998 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, when members arrived in 7,258 coaches. High gas prices are thought to have contributed to this year’s low turnout.

Dogs and their humans can now enjoy some quality time together at the Petrified Fur-Rest Bark Park. The new dog park, located near the Painted Desert National Park Visitor Center off Interstate 40, AZ, was built with the help of the park’s maintenance staff, Youth Conservation Corps (YCC) participants and a local Girl Scout.

News briefs

Leave your RV at home for this experience with nature. At the Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre “glamping” resort near Montreal, Canada, you can sleep inside a bubble. Yes, that’s right, a bubble. Part of the accommodation is inside an attached cabin, but when it comes time to turn in for the night … it’s Bubble Time!

Shenandoah National Park has reinstated mandatory mask-wearing in park buildings. Beginning August 22, masks must be worn in all buildings in the park. “We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high. The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the Park resides in move into high transmission status,” Superintendent Pat Kenney explained.

Want to own your own campground? Spencer Grill and RV Park, a popular Idaho stop just off Interstate 15, is for sale. The property is a popular tourist attraction as it is close to many recreation sites. The grill (temporarily closed) was the only restaurant in town and served breakfast, lunch and dinner. The RV park has 20 sites with full hookups.

Campendium, a website and app for RVers, unveiled its first-ever Android app. Android users can now use the app to find places to camp across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

After a year of excessive drought, dinosaur footprints from more than 100 million years ago have been exposed at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, just southwest of Dallas, TX. The Paluxy River that runs through the park dried up in several areas, exposing the tracks, which, until now, have been underwater.

Flash floods have again washed across Mojave National Preserve in Southern California, forcing closure of the preserve’s roads. The car of one motorist who ignored recent closures was trapped in the resulting quagmire.

All the Dragon Fire closure areas on the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park have been reopened to the public. These areas include the Tiyo Point Trail, the Widforss and Outlet Canyon backcountry use area, and the Widforss Forest Trail.

About 16% of cars sold in California in the first three months of this year were electric, says Fox Business.

Due to high fire danger, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is now banning outdoor fires at all state campgrounds, parks, and management areas. This ban includes all campfires at designated campground and picnic areas.

The National Park Service is expecting high visitation at Acadia National Park over Labor Day weekend. Visitors should plan their trip and expect long lines and wait times, traffic congestion and limited parking at the park’s most popular destinations.

Campgrounds across South Dakota are almost entirely booked for the Labor Day weekend, according to the Mitchell Republic newspaper.

Beginning October 1, New Mexico’s El Malpais National Monument will discontinue issuing the free Military Pass, Access Pass, and 4th Grade Every Kid in a Park pass due to the extremely low number of passes issued annually.

Trucks and Tow Vehicles

First pics of third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon truck

GM unveiled the all-new third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon earlier this month, showing off the pickup’s new exterior styling and overhauled cabin space, as well as debuting a new powertrain, new tech goodies, and the AT4X off-roader. GM Authority has published exclusive photos of the new 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation, which it claims are the first photos of the truck. For those readers who may be unaware, the 2023 GMC Canyon Elevation is the entry-level trim of the lineup, slotting in below the 2023 GMC Canyon AT4. The GMC Canyon Elevation Standard was deleted for the 2023 model year, making the Canyon Elevation the new entry-level trim. Learn more at GM Authority.

General Motors just announced that it will halt production of the Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 light-duty pickup trucks at the GM Silao plant in Mexico for one week. Per a recent report from Reuters, which cites an unnamed GM spokesperson, the automaker will suspend production of the Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra at the GM Silao plant starting tomorrow and extending to Monday, September 5th. According to GM, the production suspension is the result of supply chain issues.

Ford transmission problems

The Ford F-150 10-speed automatic transmission debuted in 2017 trucks. While generally reliable, there have been numerous issues since then, up to now, that plague it. A class-action lawsuit was filed for the F-150 10-speed transmission built from 2017 to 2021. Owners experienced gear slipping, harsh shifting, jerking, sudden acceleration or hesitation problems, and general loss of power. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration continues to see complaints filed with the agency. Read more.

Reader poll

Do you believe the prices of used RVs will drop in 2023?

There’s talk this could happen. What do you think? Respond here and please leave a comment if you’re feeling a little “wordy.”

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS STOLEN RV?

Here’s a stolen rig that’s hard to miss. This 40′ Salem Villa destination trailer was stolen August 20 near Harding, Minnesota. It had been set up on Sullivan Lake as a seasonal use rig. When stolen, the rig was completely tarped out in a gray covering. It was also up on blocks, and the thieves, in their hurry, didn’t even bother to disconnect the electrical wiring. Know something? The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office would like to hear it. Phone (320) 632-9233. Did someone rip off your ride? Let us post information on your stolen RV. Email Russ (at) rvtravel.com. See many more recently stolen RVs. Let’s help find these for their owners and maybe even put the crooks in the slammer. Click here.

RV recalls posted since our last newsletter

(Nothing significant to report this week.)

Did you miss yesterday's RV Travel?

If so, stories you missed:

• Cover story: This is what your RV says about you

• We want to hear from you: It can take months to get an RV repaired. Tell us your experience

• Repairing my RV problem was not as ‘impossible’ as I thought

• RV Gadgets and Gizmos: Getting a handle on my RV’s steps with the Safe-T-Rail

• RVelectricity: Why does electrical adapter trip the circuit breaker?

• RV Tire Safety: The tire says “Max Pressure”. Should I bleed out air?

• Johnny Robot: RVer has ants in her pants. “Help me, Johnny,” she pleads.

… and much more

Read it here | Back issues

Our best-selling products in July

These are the products our readers are buying! Check ’em out.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel as of August 22, 2022:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $3.88 [Calif.: $5.15]

Change from week before: Down 6 cents; Change from year before: Up 74 cents.

Diesel: $4.91 [Calif.: $6.03]

Change from week before: Down 2/10 of 1 cent (every little bit helps); Change from year before: Up $1.59.

Brain Teaser

What word in the English language does the following: The first two letters signify a male, the first three letters signify a female, the first four letters signify a great person, while the entire word signifies a great woman. What is the word?

(Answer below.)

Do you subscribe to our RV Daily Tips Newsletter?

Every Monday through Friday you get a short, informational email from us delivered straight to your inbox. Inside each issue you’ll find: quick RV tips, popular articles, reader polls, RV thoughts, helpful resources, a website of the day, RV clubs and organizations, trivia, jokes and more! If you don’t like it, you can easily unsubscribe, but we doubt you’ll want to. Sign up here.

Upcoming RV shows

It won’t be long before RV show season gets underway. Click here for a directory of upcoming shows.

Recipe of the Day

Bourbon Molasses-Glazed Grilled Pork Tenderloin

by Marsha Gardner from Florala, AL

We love pork tenderloin because it’s an easy weeknight meal. The hardest thing about this recipe is waiting for the pork to marinate in a mixture of coffee, bourbon, vinegar, and other goodies. Once grilled, the pork is delicious with a tangy and sweet flavor. We grilled the pork tenderloins on both a gas and charcoal grill. Both were super tender, but we thought the charcoal was slightly tastier.

Click here for the recipe

Brain teaser answer:

Heroine.

The Perfect Scam Podcast

Every Sunday we present a podcast from AARP about scams and how crooks are stealing your money, often via telemarketing. Their efforts are often most successful with people 65 years and older who fall victim to the scammers’ sophisticated techniques. Here is this week’s episode.

Trivia

In 1967, Thomas Edison invented the “Stencil-Pen.” The rotary-engine driven pen was supposed to automate the process of duplicating text and artwork by using stencils combined with an ink-loaded needle that served as the pen tip. When used, the needle would puncture the paper 50 times a second. It was the first electronic motor-driven appliance sold in the U.S. While the Stencil-Pen never really took off, years later in 1891, Samuel O’Reilly decided to use Edison’s design and expand it. The tattoo gun was born.

Sunday funny

Today in History

