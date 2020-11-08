Some Sprinter RVs may be involved in recall

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling 1,337 model year 2021 E350 and E450, 2019-2021 AMG E53 and 2020-2021 AMG E63 vehicles. The front passenger seat may be missing the mechanical seat adjustment range limit stop, allowing the seat to move outside of the acceptable range in relation to the air bag. The E350 and E450 chassis are used on some Sprinter motorhomes.

If the front passenger seat is adjusted beyond the acceptable range in relation to the air bag, there could be an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash with air bag deployment.

Remedy

MBUSA will notify owners, and dealers will inspect for the mechanical seat adjustment range limitation for the front passenger seat and install it if necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 29, 2020. Owners may contact MBUSA customer service at 1-800-368-6372.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

