Veterans: Dine out on Veterans Day for some great discounts

If you’re a U.S. veteran you might want to consider dining out on Veterans Day. Here, from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, is a long list of restaurants that are offering discounts, or even providing free meals on November 11. Some restaurants, including Cracker Barrel, are offering special discounts or other benefits throughout the month.

Discounts are available on other services as well, which you will find here.

Applebee’s – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on November 11. Dine-in only. Visit the Applebee’s website for details.

Bakers Square – November 11, 2020

Bakers Square will offer a free Rise & Shine breakfast to veterans on Veterans Day; this meal includes two eggs with seasoned hash browns or fresh fruit, plus your choice of toast, buttermilk pancakes, English muffin, bakery muffin or biscuit. Veterans will also receive a 20% off coupon for a future dining experience between November 12 and November 30.

Bar Louie – November 11, 2020

Active and retired military receive a free craft burger or flatbread of choice, with valid ID, at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty service members receive a free entrée up to $14.95 and a free Dr. Pepper beverage. Please visit their website for details.

Bob Evans – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active-duty military receive a special menu of seven (7) homestyle favorites for FREE at local restaurants. Dine-in only. Visit the Bob Evans website for more details.

Brick House Tavern + Tap – November 11, 2020

Veterans’ parties of up to four receive 20% off their meal (not including alcoholic beverages), with a valid ID. Please visit their website for details.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. – November 11, 2020

Military personnel and their families receive 20% off, with a valid ID, at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

California Dreaming – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive 50% off an entrée. Please visit their website for details.

California Pizza Kitchen – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty service members receive a free entrée on Veterans Day. Please visit their website for details.

Carolina Roadhouse – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive 50% off an entrée. Please visit their website for details.

Cattlemens Steakhouse – November 11, 2020

Active, inactive, and retired military personal receive a complimentary 8 oz. Sirloin Steak dinner at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

Chili’s Grill & Bar – November 11, 2020

All Veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal from a special menu on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at all participating Chili’s Grill and Bar restaurants. Available for in-restaurant only. Please call ahead to your local Chili’s restaurant if you have any questions about your Veterans Day meals. Visit the Chili’s website for details.

The Chop House – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive a 50% discount off any entrée, with a valid military ID on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Chop House if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount. Please visit the Chop House website for additional details.

Chophouse ‘47 – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive 50% off an entrée. Please visit their website for details.

Cotton Patch Cafe – November 11, 2020

All Veterans and active military members are being offered a free Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken FREE on November 11. Please call ahead to your local Cotton Patch Café if you have any questions about your Veterans Day Discount.

Country Kitchen – November 11, 2020

Active and retired military receive a free country scramble with a valid ID. Please visit their website for details.

Cracker Barrel – November 2020

Cracker Barrel will donate a $10 Cracker Barrel gift card to Operation Homefront for each Country Fried Turkey Family Meal Basket sold in the month of November (up to $50,000), and the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Foundation will make an additional $50,000 donation to Operation Homefront – totaling up to $100,000 to support military families this holiday season. Additionally, on Veterans Day – Wednesday, Nov. 11, Cracker Barrel will offer all U.S. military veterans a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake when dining at any Cracker Barrel location nationwide.

Crooked Pint Ale House – Every Day

Veterans and active duty military personnel save 10% every day at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

Denny’s – November 12, 2020

All Veterans and active duty service members with a valid military ID or DD 214 receive a free Build Your Own Grand Slam at participating Denny’s locations on November 12, 2020, from 5 a.m. to noon. Visit the Denny’s website for details.

Eat’n Park – November 1-30, 2020

Veterans and their families receive 10% off all November (dine-in only). Please visit their website for details.

Famous Dave’s – November 11, 2020

Military personnel and Veterans are being offered a free meal on November 11th at participating locations only. Valid for dine-in, to-go and online ordering. Use code VETERAN for online orders. Not valid for call-in orders. Proof of military service is required. Please call ahead to your local Famous Dave’s for details.

54th Street Grill – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military personnel eat free on Veterans Day (up to $12.00, dine-in only). Please visit their website for details.

Golden Corral – November 1, 2020 – November 30, 2020

Active and former military members who have served in the US Military can pick up a promotional card during the month of November, redeemable for a FREE thank you meal. Promotional cards can be redeemed through May 31, 2021. Please visit their website for details.

Green Mill – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military personnel receive a free menu item, with proof of service, at participating locations. Some restrictions apply. Please visit their website for details. Veterans also save 10% every day!

Gulfstream Cafe – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive 50% off an entrée. Please visit their website for details.



Hamburger Stand – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military receive a free hamburger, regular fries and small Pepsi with a valid ID or by dining in uniform. Please visit their website for details.

Houlihan’s – November 11, 2020

Veterans, active duty military and military families get $10 off a $30 food purchase at participating locations on November 11. This offer is valid for in-restaurant dining or for carryout. Orders made via houlihans.com or a third-party delivery service are not eligible. Contact your nearest location for details.

IHOP – November 11, 2002

Free Red, White and Blue pancakes. Veterans and Active/Reserve service members are invited with family and friends to make to-order breakfast at IHOP on Wednesday, November 11, which includes a free pancake offer till 7 p.m.

Joey D’s Oak Room – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive 50% off an entrée. Please visit their website for details.

Kolache Factory – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military receive a free kolache and cup of coffee. Please visit their website for details.

LaMar’s Donuts – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military get a free donut and 12 oz. coffee (in store) at participating locations. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Logan’s Roadhouse – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal Veterans Day at participating locations. Please visit their website for details.

Lucille’s BBQ – November 11, 2020

Veterans and Active Duty Military receive a Free Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11, 2020. Must show proof of service. During the month of November, dine at any Lucille’s location to round up your bill to the nearest dollar where your generous donations will support Operation Homefront’s Holiday Meals for Military.

Luna Grill – November 11-13

Luna Grill (California and Texas) offers a free meal with the purchase of a meal November 11 through 13.



Max and Erma’s – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive a free Best Cheeseburger in America with endless fries, fountain drink and a chocolate chip cookie, at participating locations with a valid ID. Please visit their website for details.

McCormick & Schmick’s – November 8, 2020

Veterans, National Guard, Gold Star parents and Gold Star spouses can enjoy a half-priced entrée from a special menu on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at McCormick & Schmick’s Seafood Restaurants. Please contact your nearest location for details.

Mission BBQ – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military personnel receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day. Please visit their website for details.

New York Prime – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active military receive 50% off an entrée. Please visit their website for details.

O’Charley’s – November 11, 2020

Offering a free meal from the Veterans Thank You Menu, or $10 off any meal on the regular menu, on Wednesday, November 11. Additionally, O’Charley’s provides a 10% military discount all year long.

Red Lobster – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military can receive a free appetizer or dessert from a select menu on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with a valid military ID or proof of service. The offer will be available for dine-in only. Please contact your nearest Red Lobster for details.

Red Robin – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military who are Red Robin Royalty members are being offered a free Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries anytime between November 11-30 for dine-in or to-go. Visit the Red Robin website for details.

Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal Veterans Day at participating locations. Military ID or dining in uniform. Other restrictions may apply. Please visit their website for details.

The Rustic – November 11, 2020

Free Rustic Burger for servicemen and women. Please visit their website for details.

Shari’s/Coco’s (Pacific NW) – November 11, 2020

2020 Veterans Day Free Pie Slice and “Buy One, Get One” offer on Wednesday, November 11, at locations throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Tap House Grill – November 11, 2020

Free meal for Veterans and active military on Veterans Day. Please visit their website for details.

TravelCenters of America – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty service members receive a free meal Veterans Day at participating locations, with proof of military service. Please visit their website for details.

Village Inn – November 11, 2020

Offering a free Village Inn Breakfast (V.I.B.) on Veterans Day. Additionally, Veterans will receive a coupon to receive 20% off their next meal with Village Inn when dining between November 12 and November 30.

Yard House – November 11, 2020

Veterans and active duty military guests get a complimentary appetizer on November 11. Please visit the Yard House website or contact your nearest location for details.