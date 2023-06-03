The heavy Memorial Day weekend traffic was cringe-worthy. As we slowly rolled to a standstill, our youngest grandchild called out from the back seat, “Why are we stopping?” To which her older sister explained, “The traffic is stopped because everyone wants to be somewhere else.”

“Everyone wants to be somewhere else.” I ruminated on these words for a bit. I wondered where the people inside the countless vehicles might be headed.

Going home

Some, no doubt, were workers going home, happy to have a long, holiday weekend.

A school bus came into view. Kids waving out the windows were happy to be going home on their last day of school. I’m sure they felt excited and relieved as they looked forward to summer break.

To the lake

A truck pulling a bass boat slowly drifted past us. A couple of young guys looked relaxed as they thought about the upcoming days of fishing. Two kiddos riding in the truck’s rear seat bopped along to the music. One kid wore swim goggles around his neck. I guess he didn’t plan on wasting any time before jumping into the lake! I wondered if he’d scare away the fish?

To a campground

Then we saw the RVs. Three of them in a row. I wondered if they were traveling together and found myself wishing that we could be taking our RV somewhere else this weekend, too. I imagined the excitement of arriving at the campground, hooking up, and extending the slides. And I could almost smell the grilling meat that would be served for tonight’s dinner. Visions of kids chasing lightning bugs and making s’mores around a campfire made me smile.

Going somewhere else

As the traffic finally eased, I asked our kiddos to name their favorite “somewhere else.” The littlest one immediately said, “Grandma’s house!” The older ones took a little time before answering. Their responses? “My friend’s backyard!” and “The neighborhood swim park.” Good answers, I thought.

After dropping the kiddos off at their home, I got to thinking about my own favorite “somewhere else.” I think I’d have to say, “Home.” Whether we’re staying long-term on a job site in our RV (home) or returning home (stix-n-brix) after an RV vacation, I love coming home. That’s the place where I can remember the fun times of the past and also dream of upcoming “somewhere else” places to visit next.

How about you?

What is your favorite “somewhere else?” Tell us in the comments below.

