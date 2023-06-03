Winnebago survey paints rosy picture of RVing in 2023

From a press release

In 2022, 82% of Americans indicated that they participated in outdoor activities such as camping and hiking at a location away from their home, boating or visiting a state or national park, according to a new consumer survey from Winnebago Industries, Inc. This is an increase from 60% in 2020 and 79% in 2021.

The survey suggests the trend will continue into 2023, as 97% of Americans said they plan to enjoy outdoor activities this upcoming year, an increase from 95% last year. According to the survey, younger Americans are leading this growth as Gen Z were more likely to increase their activity in 2023 compared to Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Participation drivers for Americans getting outdoors is linked to their mental and physical well-being:

• 52% of respondents said they will increase their outdoor activity to reduce stress, up 3% from 49% in 2022.

• 47% of respondents said they will increase their outdoor activity to improve health and well-being, a 7% increase from 42% in 2022.

Additionally, 26% of respondents believe they will increase their outdoor activity to reduce expenses and save money, a 9% increase from 17% in 2022.

“It’s clear that interest in activities like camping, boating and hiking continue to rise as more people become exposed to them and experience the benefits of spending more time outside,” said Michael Happe, president and CEO of Winnebago Industries. “The outdoors is a place to find health and happiness and to create cherished memories with family and friends. We see a certain ‘stickiness’ to those experiences from people of all ages and demographics which is encouraging to the future of the outdoor recreation industry.”

The summer of RV travel

According to the survey, the great American road trip has never been more appealing as inflation drives up the costs of airline tickets, rental cars and hotels.

• Almost two-thirds (63%) of respondents have considered using an RV for a vacation rather than traveling by plane.

• More than two-thirds (70%) of respondents have considered using an RV for travel instead of a flight, hotel and rental car.

• In 2023, 19% of respondents indicated they will use an RV for their summer vacation transportation. This increased 6 points from 2022 (13%).

The rising cost and hassles of airline travel have increased RV interest as consumers consider other ways to enjoy a vacation in the outdoors. Over half (55%) of respondents indicated the cost of airline tickets has decreased their desire to travel by plane this summer. Other reasons for decreased plane travel include flight cancellations, busy airports, hidden fees, and long security lines.

Shorter driving distances remained the popular vacation choice with 49% of respondents saying they will drive less than 200 miles.

“Hitting the road in an RV for a summer vacation is a timeless American tradition,” said Amber Holm, chief marketing officer for Winnebago Industries. “We are seeing that vacationers are opting to travel shorter distances via roads rather than by plane as they look to find the freedom, connection and personal growth opportunities the outdoors can provide.”

Surveys were taken in May 2023 with 1,009 general population adults (18+ years old).

