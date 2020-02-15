A Valentine’s gift from Space 43 years ago

Oh, this is so beautiful, our Earth and Moon as photographed from Space 43 years ago. The photo was taken by Voyager 1 on September 18, 1977, at a distance of about 7.3 million miles from Earth, 13 days after its launch. The Voyager 1 would later take a photo of the Earth from the edge of our galaxy that’s now known as the Pale Blue Dot. That was on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1990.

It was so far from Earth when it took the Blue Dot photo that the light had left our planet five hours and 36 minutes earlier. The unique view of Earth as a tiny speck in the cosmos inspired the title of scientist Carl Sagan’s book, “Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space.”