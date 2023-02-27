Can I repair the cracks in the RV’s countertop?

Dear Dave,

My counter is getting little cracks in it. Can it be repaired? Or how and what would you recommend to replace it with? Thanks. —Steve (no RV data provided)

Dear Steve,

There are several different countertop materials that have been used over the years with the basic being a laminate such as Formica, solid surface material such as Vendura, Wilsonart, and Corian. Some of the highline models even went as far as Cambria and other quartz composites.

If the countertop is a laminate such as Formica, you can use a paste repair that is part epoxy and part paint. Roberts universal floor and countertop repair kit is available at Home Depot and other flooring stores. Chances are if there are several cracks and the area is large, you will have a tough time matching the existing pattern and color.

Fill the cracks

You can also fill the cracks with the paste products and then paint the entire countertop with coating product such as Rust-oleum Countertop Coating. It contains antimicrobial protection that will protect the painted surface by inhibiting the growth of mold and mildew and other odor- or stain-causing microbes. It comes in 12 tintable colors. If you want to get a granite-like look, there are products such as the Giani acrylic product available on Amazon.

One more option for laminate is to cover it with a peel-and-stick product such as this instant granite countertop vinyl laminate available on Amazon.

If you want to replace it, use a large piece of kraft paper or cardboard and make a template of the existing countertop. Take it to a home improvement store that has a custom countertop offering. They will send it to the plant and make a new countertop out of any material you desire.

Many repair products available

If it is solid surface, there is a repair product and procedure for almost every brand such as Corian, Vendura, or Sandstone. Winnebago used Vendura for many years and I did a repair video for the dealers. The kits consisted of a matching material in powder form that was mixed with a resin. They used a small drill in the case of larger cracks to drill a hole at each end to stop the crack from spreading and then spoon in the mixture with a toothpick or wooden popsicle-type stick. Let it dry, then sand it with various grit sandpaper and the final sanding was with Scotch-Brite pads.

Another option would be to replace it with a butcher block-type counter that you can get at a home improvement store in a generic size. You can easily cut it down and sand the edges to match your existing counter.

Check out the replacement countertop George made for the trailer renovation we did at RV Lifestyle and repair club here.

