Spartan displays new Class A diesel chassis

From a press release

(January 18, 2020) — Spartan Specialty Chassis and Vehicles is displaying new chassis technology on 2020 Entegra and Newmar models and is introducing the new Realm and Realm Presidential coach with Foretravel Motorcoach built on the Spartan K4 605 Chassis at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, which ends Sunday.

Showcased on the 2020 Newmar Ventana, the Spartan Connected Coach includes a 12.3-inch digital dash displaying automotive gauge functions and vehicle diagnostic monitoring systems. Other new Spartan technologies on Newmar models include electronic stability control on the Dutch Star and collision mitigation systems available as an option on the Dutch Star and standard on the Mountain Aire through King Aire models.

Additional innovations displayed at the show include Entegra’s E-Z Steer technology, an on-the-go adjustable steering wheel effort solution to improve operator comfort for a better driving experience. Along with power tilt and a telescoping steering column, the E-Z Steer technology is standard on the 2020 Anthem & Cornerstone.

In collaboration with Foretravel, Spartan has launched the new Realm Presidential coach on the Spartan K4 605 chassis. The K4 605 chassis is custom-built with Spartan’s advanced safety, towing, and Connected Coach dashboard technology, and is available on both the Realm and Realm Presidential models.

Technological innovations, premium features and capabilities on the Spartan K4 605 chassis include:

Spartan’s proprietary Safe Haul, a chassis-integrated hydraulic tow vehicle braking system, with the new Air Force One tow kit add-on available aftermarket.

Spartan’s Advanced Protection System, which provides collision mitigation, adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, and automatic traction control.

Tire pressure monitoring system with integrated controls with Spartan Connected Coach’s digital dash display.

Premier Steer steering assist system, wood grain & leather SMART steering wheel with integrated radio controls and a Passive Steer Tag Axle.

Spartan also is introducing its new Chassis Care Kits to show attendees. These model-specific maintenance kits come in road-ready packaging for easy storage and include everything from belts to oil filters, fuel and air dryer filters, and more.

Spartan Chassis Care Kits will be available for all model year 2017 and later Entegra, Foretravel, Jayco, and Newmar coaches built on Spartan chassis.