Big recall on Sprinters; brake hose could leak

Daimler Vans USA is recalling 48,775 model year 2019 Freightliner Sprinter and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The rear part of the fender liner on the front axle may contact and chafe the brake hose, possibly resulting in a loss of brake fluid.
Loss of brake fluid can extend the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.
DVUSA will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz or Freightliner Sprinter dealers will inspect and replace the brake hoses, as necessary. Additionally, the fender liners will be modified. All services will be performed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin May 8, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3BRADVER.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
