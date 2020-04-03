RV Shrink: What do RV park managers and pig farmers have in common?

Dear RV Shrink:

We have spent the winter in the state parks of three states as well as many city and county parks. One common denominator we find in most parks we visit are nasty restroom and shower facilities. Are we too picky or is this just the norm? We are fairly new at this RV lifestyle and I have to say, I think twice before I venture into a park restroom. —Untidy in Texas

Dear Untidy:

I hear ya. But don’t blame the park managers. They, like any pig farmer, have to deal with a lot of pigs on a daily basis. We have been at this RV traveling lifestyle many years and nothing has changed much but the growing numbers of participants.

We have many friends who own, manage and host at campgrounds across North America, and they all have horror stories. You don’t have to look far. I am currently at a beautiful State Park in Arizona. Yes, even with the Coronavirus Arizona State Parks are still open as I write this week’s column. If there was ever a time for people to be practicing sanitary cautions, it is now.

I was just talking to the ranger cleaning the restrooms. With the rest of America hoarding toilet paper, someone here unrolled all the paper in the Women’s bathroom and piled it into the toilets. She says they do all types of unspeakable things in the shower stalls, trash the fixtures, and break and scratch the mirrors.

We were out for a hike this morning and found another common deposit. Dog droppings. I don’t mean dog droppings that people have failed to pick up, I mean dog droppings that people have picked up, deposited in a plastic bag, then left the bag along the trail because they didn’t want to carry it. Why not just leave the droppings on the ground? Why package it up if you are not going to properly dispose of it?

Did I ever mention to you that we have eight billion people on the planet? If even a small percentage of them are stupid it can run into huge numbers. If anyone reading this has done any of the things I have mentioned above, you’re one of them.

Unfortunately, the rest of us have to deal with the whack jobs who mingle among us. If they all had to carry a sign, like Jeff Foxworthy suggests, we would know who they were and could avoid them. But life is not that cut and dried.

Just know that most of the RVers you meet, and camp near, are normal, friendly and worth meeting. Continue to be suspect when visiting restrooms, or make a practice to use only the one you have wheels under.

—Keep Smilin’, Richard Mallery a.k.a. Dr. R.V. Shrink

