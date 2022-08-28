Saturday, August 27, 2022

Which state has the worst drivers? 2021 report ranks them all

By Emily Woodbury
0

For the fifth year in a row, Smart Asset has produced a report showing the states with the worst drivers. (Did the East Coast just pop into your head? Yes, for us too. But you may be surprised…)

To find these states, Smart Asset considered four metrics: the percentage of drivers who are insured, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million miles driven and, lastly, how often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket.” Fascinating, huh?

So, which state has the best drivers according to the metrics above? Massachusetts.

Top 10 states with the BEST drivers:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Pennsylvania
  3. New Hampshire
  4. Utah
  5. New Jersey
  6. Vermont (Tie)
  7. Connecticut (Tie)
  8. New York
  9. Maine
  10. West Virginia

Now, which state has the worst drivers? Mississippi ranks worst, for the fourth year in a row. Be careful driving through Mississippi, folks!

Top 10 states with the WORST drivers:

  1. Mississippi
  2. North Dakota
  3. California
  4. Florida
  5. Nevada
  6. Oklahoma (Tie)
  7. Tennessee (Tie)
  8. Arizona
  9. Kentucky
  10. Missouri

Tell us in the comments below which state you think has the best and worst drivers. We’re curious to hear what you say.

To see the full list and see where your state stands, click here.

